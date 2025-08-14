‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 First Look Shows Kyle in Prison, Edie Falco’s Character & More (PHOTOS)

Amanda Bell
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 photos
Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown

The first photos of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, which will premiere on October 26 on Paramount+, have now been revealed by the streamer and may hold some major hints about what’s to come after that consequential and deadly Season 3 finale.

The synopsis for Season 4 tells us, “Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Scroll on to see what’s in store.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike (Jeremy Renner) meets with Kyle (Taylor Handley) in prison after his arrest for attempted murder. Judging by the shiner, life on the inside isn’t going so well for the officer.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike comforts Tracy (Nishi Munshi) after Kyle’s arrest.

L-R: Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, Hugh Dillon as Ian and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+ 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike has a meeting with Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) and Ian (Hugh Dillon), and it appears to be a tense one.

Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike heads out with Ian and Stevie (Derek Webster).

Lennie James as Frank Moses in Mayor of Kingstown, season 4 streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Introducing the mysterious Frank Moses (Lennie James), a gangster with ties to Detroit.

L-R: Hugh Dillon as Ian and Necar Zadegan as Evelyn in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Ian and Evelyn (Necar Zadegan) have a lot to talk about this season.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike meets with newcomer Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco), the new warden of Anchor Bay. Can she succeed in controlling all the warring factions on the inside? And will she be a friend or foe of the “mayor”?

L-R: Laura Benanti as Cindy Stephens and Lane Garrison as Carney in Mayor of Kingstown, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Carney (Lane Garrison) talks to the rookie corrections officer Cindy Stephens (Laura Benanti).

Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike has another meet with a back-in-charge Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa).

L-R: Clayton Cardenas as Torres and Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+ ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Mayor of Kingstown and all related titles, logos and characters are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.
Dennis P. Mong Jr. / Paramount+

Mike is held back from … something. Can’t be good news, whatever it is.

Mayor of Kingstown, Season 4 Premiere, October 26, Paramount

