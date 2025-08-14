The first photos of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4, which will premiere on October 26 on Paramount+, have now been revealed by the streamer and may hold some major hints about what’s to come after that consequential and deadly Season 3 finale.

The synopsis for Season 4 tells us, “Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Scroll on to see what’s in store.