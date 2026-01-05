10 Burning Questions for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5
Mayor of Kingstown will be back for one more run as Paramount+ has renewed the Taylor Sheridan crime drama for a fifth and final season.
Even if it is an abbreviated season — with eight episodes, in place of the usual 10 — it’s a good thing the show is coming back for one last grim hurrah because the action-packed Season 4 finale left a lot of questions unanswered.
Here’s a look at all of the burning questions we have about Mayor of Kingstown that we hope are answered in Season 5.
1
Critics Choice Awards 2026: Full List of TV Winners
2
Hospital Drama (‘Brilliant Minds’) and Comedy (‘St. Denis’), Antiques Roadshow at 30, ‘My Life Is Murder,’ New ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor
3
‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Breaks Down Season 13 Premiere’s Fiery Cliffhanger
4
CBS News’ Tony Dokoupil Mocked by Wife Katy Tur’s Ex Keith Olbermann
5
Chelsea Handler Shades Kevin Costner & More, Remembers Rob Reiner in Critics Choice Monologue