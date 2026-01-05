10 Burning Questions for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 5

Jeremy Parsons / Paramount+

Things have never been easy for Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley), but Season 4 was particularly brutal. Not only was he imprisoned after his justified shooting of fellow officer Robert (Hamish Allan-Headley) and subjected to constant humiliation and torture at Anchor Bay, but his wife Tracy (Nishi Munshi) was brutally murdered in front of their baby boy in an act of retaliation by Merle Callahan (Richard Brake) after Kyle rejected his advances to join the Aryan Brotherhood gang.

In response, Kyle gave himself fully to the dark side and demonstrated severe violence against Merle’s associates before gunning Merle himself down in particularly grisly fashion. So what will it do to Kyle to have become, in his own way, the bad guy who’s capable of such atrocities?

Taylor Handley told TV Insider that he’s also looking forward to finding that out: “He’s going deeper and deeper into the darkness as he gets his revenge, which means it’s going to take a lot to claw his way out of that. With all the damage that he’s doing, it may feel good in the moment, but I think that he’s going to have a hard time dealing with himself if this story goes on.”