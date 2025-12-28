What To Know The Season 4 finale for Mayor of Kingstown saw justice served after a brutal murder.

Here, the stars of the series break down all of the major moments.

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Episode 10, “Belly of the Beast.”]

Welp. Sometimes, revenge is a dish best served cold, and other times, it’s served in the very heated way Kyle McLusky (Taylor Handley) just served it in Mayor of Kingstown‘s Season 4 finale.

The episode found Kyle and Mike (Jeremy Renner) on the hunt for Merle Callahan (Richard Brake) to get justice for what he did to poor Tracy (Nishi Munshi). Though Merle tried to turn himself in to the police station, knowing prison would be the safest place for him in the entire world, Ian (Hugh Dillon) was having none of that. With the reluctant blessing of his boss, he carted the murderous AB shotcaller right out the back door and turned him over to the McLusky brothers, where Kyle was free to do his worst — including shooting Merle in his manparts before finishing him off with a headshot.

It’s a bitter end to an extremely dark and twisted season of Mayor of Kingstown, especially for Kyle. Now, he’s not only a widower in the worst of circumstances, but whatever innocence of spirit he might’ve had before is completely gone.

Said Taylor Handley of his character’s turn to extreme violence, “Is revenge the right move, or is revenge the wrong move? I mean, he’s going deeper and deeper into the darkness as he gets his revenge, which means it’s going to take a lot to claw his way out of that. With all the damage that he’s doing, it may feel good in the moment, but I think that he’s going to have a hard time dealing with himself if this story goes on.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Bunny (Tobi Bamtefa) found himself at the top of the depot empire after dethroning Frank Moses (Lennie James), but his top man inside, Raphael Johnson (D Smoke), was viciously attacked by the Colombians along the way, which may threaten his power in Anchor Bay even more. Meanwhile, Cindy (Laura Benanti) faced even more tragedy when Nina Hobbs (Edie Falco) sent her to the infirmary just as the attack was to begin, and she watched poor Kevin Jackson (Denny Love) bleed out in her arms — as if the prison shooting incident wasn’t enough hardship for her.

To break down all of the key moments in that gnarly finale, TV Insider caught up with the stars of Mayor of Kingstown Season 4. Check out everything the cast had to say about it in the exclusive video interview embedded above!

Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount+