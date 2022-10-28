Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples.

In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.

No exact premiere date has been set, but a location has been revealed as the reality series heads to Nashville. It’s quite a shift from Season 15’s San Diego-set episodes. Only time will tell what’s in store for these participants from the area also known by its nickname, Music City.

Will they find love or will their lack of luck continue through the eight-week experience? Stay tuned to find out once a premiere date is announced. For now, scroll down to learn more about the pairs participating in the social experiment during Season 16.

Married at First Sight, Season 16 Premiere, Early 2023, Lifetime