'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couples Dom and Mac, and Airris and Jasmine
Married at First Sight is already gearing up for its next chapter as Lifetime unveils the first look at Season 16’s couples.

In five all-new photos, fans can get a glimpse at the latest singles who are taking the major leap of saying “I do” to a stranger in the hope they’ll find lasting love. Matched by the experts, viewers will be able to tune into Season 16 when it arrives in early 2023.

No exact premiere date has been set, but a location has been revealed as the reality series heads to Nashville. It’s quite a shift from Season 15’s San Diego-set episodes. Only time will tell what’s in store for these participants from the area also known by its nickname, Music City.

Will they find love or will their lack of luck continue through the eight-week experience? Stay tuned to find out once a premiere date is announced. For now, scroll down to learn more about the pairs participating in the social experiment during Season 16.

Married at First Sight, Season 16 Premiere, Early 2023, Lifetime

'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couple Christopher and Nicole
Haley Maria Smith Photography

Christopher & Nicole

Nicole is a 32-year-old woman who is exceptionally close with her parents and always imagined they’d find her “the one.” Now, she’s putting the experts up to the challenge by signing up for the social experiment. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Christopher has turned to the show for help after he was unable to find any long-term relationships in the dating world.

'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couple Jasmine & Airris
Haley Maria Smith Photography

Jasmine & Airris

While 31-year-old Jasmine has had a few long-term relationships, nothing ever turned out as planned and now she’s ready to make the ultimate commitment in order to find someone she can grow old with. As for 39-year-old Airris, he’s had a few years to focus on himself and establish his career, so he’s ready to begin planting roots and start a family. Will he find what he’s looking for with Jasmine?

'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couple Domynique and Mackinley
Haley Maria Smith Photography

Domynique & Mackinley

Eager to settle down, 25-year-old Domynique is confident and ready for marriage after not finding something meaningful in the Nashville dating scene. And 33-year-old Mackinley is recovering from being blindsided in his most recent relationship, turning to Married at First Sight with the hope he’ll find lasting love.

'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couple Gina and Clint
Matthew Khan Photography

Gina & Clint

Four years ago, Gina (who is now 36), put a pause on dating following a brutal breakup, instead focusing on her career and other priorities. Now, she’s ready to get back in the game and thinks marriage is the perfect next step. Matched with 40-year-old Clint, the family has always been really important to him. While Clint has yet to find his perfect match to start a family with, he’s trusting the experts with this experience.

'Married at First Sight' Season 16 couple Kirsten & Shaquille
Matthew Khan Photography

Kirsten & Shaquille

Described as the total package, Kirsten is a 32-year-old woman who isn’t willing to settle for anything less than what she deserves and she hopes the experts find her a godly man who isn’t scared of her success and is eager to grow beside her. Meanwhile, Shaquille is 31 and feels as though he’s ready for marriage after reaching certain career goals and participating in therapy for the last few years.

