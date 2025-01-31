‘Married at First Sight’ Shocker: Why Show Will No Longer Air on Lifetime

Take the Leap For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Married at First Sight Newsletter:

Married at First Sight is bidding Lifetime adieu as the hit reality series departs the network it’s called home for several seasons.

But where will it go next? Married at First Sight has been renewed for three additional seasons at Peacock, where it will now find a home. The renewal carries the show through Seasons 19, 20, and 21.

Originally launched in 2014, the series captures a social experiment of matching singles who are looking for love and having them marry on the spot with just two week’s notice. As couples meet for the first time on the altar, Married at First Sight has brought viewers plenty of memorable encounters and experiences, and will continue to do so on Peacock.

Peacock’s acquisition of Married at First Sight comes after a “competitive situation,” per the streamer. Along with the show’s flagship series, Married at First Sight‘s impact has spanned across the globe with 30 versions of the series airing internationally.

Married at First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content and Chris Coelen, the team behind Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. The series will become part of Peacock’s premium unscripted lineup including titles ranging from The Traitors and Love Island USA to Paris and Nicole Richie’s Paris & Nicole: The Encore.

And for fans worried about the move from Lifetime to Peacock, this isn’t the first time Married at First Sight has aired on a new home. The show originally debuted on FYI in 2014 and aired on A&E for Season 2. In 2017, Married at First Sight moved to Lifetime for Season 5, where it has aired for the past several years.

Lifetime is also the spot where spinoffs like Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After, Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam, and more have debuted. Stay tuned for more on Married at First Sight‘s big move as it gears up for Season 19, and let us know what you think about the change in the comments section, below.

Married at First Sight, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime