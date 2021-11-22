‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 14 Cast (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is looking forward to the future as Lifetime unveils the ten singles who will feature in the 14th Season.

Scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5, the series is set in Boston where fan-favorite Season 6 couple Shawniece and Jepthe met and married. This time around the brave singles participating gear up for a romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining experience.

Returning to guide the newest couples are experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana who support these hopefuls through the ultimate marriage experiment. Will any of them join the show’s 12 successful couples or add to the 9 Married at First Sight babies?

Viewers will have to tune in as the show chronicles their first meetings at the altar, honeymoons, and much more to find out. In the meantime, get to know the five pairs at the center of Season 14 by scrolling down.

Married at First Sight, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8/7c, Lifetime