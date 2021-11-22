‘Married at First Sight’: Get to Know the Season 14 Cast (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Married at First Sight Season 14 couples
Courtney Hizey Photography

Married at First Sight is looking forward to the future as Lifetime unveils the ten singles who will feature in the 14th Season.

Scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 5, the series is set in Boston where fan-favorite Season 6 couple Shawniece and Jepthe met and married. This time around the brave singles participating gear up for a romantic, surprising, and wickedly entertaining experience.

Returning to guide the newest couples are experts Pastor Cal, Dr. Pepper, and Dr. Viviana who support these hopefuls through the ultimate marriage experiment. Will any of them join the show’s 12 successful couples or add to the 9 Married at First Sight babies?

'Married at First Sight': Which Couples Are Still Together?See Also

'Married at First Sight': Which Couples Are Still Together?

Divorced, married, and raising children... the results are varied. See which couples survived the latest season.

Viewers will have to tune in as the show chronicles their first meetings at the altar, honeymoons, and much more to find out. In the meantime, get to know the five pairs at the center of Season 14 by scrolling down.

Married at First Sight, Season 14 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8/7c, Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 14 Alyssa Chris
Courtney Hizey Photography

Alyssa & Chris

Alyssa is a 30-year-old who spends her time rescuing animals around the world, but with little time left for dating, she has yet to find that special someone. By signing up for the show, Alyssa hopes the experts will be able to break her streak of bad luck after recent relationship heartbreak. Meanwhile, at 35, Chris has had back-to-back long-term relationships since he was in high school, but now he’s hoping to find someone who will continue to be compatible with him beyond the honeymoon phase.

Married at First Sight Season 14 Jasmina and Michael
Courtney Hizey Photography

Jasmina & Michael

Jasmina is a 29-year-old early childhood education teacher with a passion for helping children in her community. After witnessing infidelity in her family and having gone through it herself, Jasmina is trusting the experts to set her on the right path with a handpicked partner. Meanwhile, 28-year-old Michael has tried every dating app to no avail and was convinced by his sister to sign up for the show. Could Jasmina be the perfect match he’s been searching for?

Married at First Sight Season 14 Katina & Olajuwon
Courtney Hizey Photography

Katina & Olajuwon

After spending the last two years focusing on her self-love journey, 29-year-old Katina is ready to explore her dream of becoming a wife and mother with Married at First Sight. Olajuwon on the other hand is a 29-year-old former “playboy,” who after recently reuniting with college classmate Jephte is ready to try Married at First Sight for himself.

Married at First Sight Season 14 Lindsey & Mark
Courtney Hizey Photography

After admiring her grandparents’ decades-long marriage, 34-year-old Lindsey is eager to find that kind of love in her life and is hoping the show will match her with the perfect partner. As for Mark, the 37-year-old nicknamed “Mark the Shark” has wanted to be married his entire life and even applied for the show back in Season 6. Will Married at First Sight be the ticket to love they both hope it is? Only time will tell.

Married at First Sight Season 14 Noi & Steve
Courtney Hizey Photography

Noi & Steve

At 33, Noi is ready to settle down after her free-loving ways have gotten her into trouble in the past. She’s hopeful that the experts can break her pattern of disappointment by finding her someone great to marry at first sight. Meanwhile, 38-year-old Steve has witnessed several successful relationships in his family including his grandparents who were united in an arranged marriage. After seeing how happy his grandparents have been together, Steve is confident the experts will pair him with a perfect spouse.

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Married at First Sight where to stream

Married at First Sight