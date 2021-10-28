‘MAFS’ Season 13: How to Follow the Couples on Social Media

Meaghan Darwish
Married at First Sight Season 13 cast
AGABA STUDIOS/Billy Agaba; Amber Charles Photography; Amber Charles Photography

Married at First Sight Season 13 is well underway and while each installment is drama-filled, there are other ways to keep up with the couples at the center of this fan-favorite series.

Social media is the perfect place to stay up to date with the latest info on your favorite cast members, particularly through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Whether you’re curious about relationship statuses or the influential things these reality stars are involved with, social media is the way to go.

And we’re making it easy to check in with the Season 13 cast by rounding up where you can find Jose and Rachel, Myrla and Gil, Ryan and Brett, Michaela and Zack, and Johnny and Bao in the roundup, below. Currently, most of their profiles are currently private to refrain from spoiling anything before the season finishes, but once Decision Day has arrived and played out, most participants will go public with their profiles.

Scroll through the photos and see where you can catch up with this season’s couples, and don’t miss the show’s final batch of episodes as Season 13 of Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime

Married at first Sight season 13 Jose
AGABA STUDIOS/Billy Agaba

Jose

Jose’s social media presence can be found on Facebook and Instagram with the tag @jay_st.michael. Despite his Instagram’s private profile status, some posts on his Facebook are visible.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Rachel
AGABA STUDIOS/Billy Agaba

Rachel

Rachel’s social media footprint includes a Facebook profile where her link to Jose is visible in her friends’ list, as well as a Twitter account, and an Instagram profile with the tag @rachintheh. All accounts are currently set to private.

Married at First Sight Season 13
Amber Charles Photography

Myrla

Considering her taste for the finer things in life, including travel, we’re sure Myrla’s Instagram at @mryla.feria is filled with some great photos when it’s public. She also has a public page that fans can follow on Facebook. Her Twitter is fairly new, but also currently private.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Gil
Amber Charles Photography

Gil

Myrla’s hubby Gil is on Instagram at @gilcuer0, but he’s keeping a small profile as he appears to be absent from other social media platforms.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Ryan
CHRISWPHOTO/Chris Wineinger

Ryan

Ryan might be quiet on the show, but he’s definitely involved with social media as the cast member has a Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the tag @ryanignacho.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Brett
CHRISWPHOTO/Chris Wineinger

Brett

This hopeless romantic doesn’t have as big of an online footprint as her husband as Brett’s only social media presence appears to be a Facebook profile that hasn’t been updated in some time.

Married at First Sight season 13 Michaela
Amber Charles Photography

Michaela

Michaela’s online presence appears to only take place on Instagram at the handle @she_is_mic. Although her profile is currently private, Michaela will likely set the page live to the public soon.

Married At First Sight season 13 Zack
Amber Charles Photography

Zack

Zack’s online presence includes an Instagram with the tag @zacharydfreeman as well as a Twitter profile. Currently, the Twitter account is unlocked but doesn’t have much content, while the Instagram remains set to private.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Johnny
Amber Charles Photography

Johnny

Johnny’s on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the tag @lamj. Despite having protected accounts, his linktree in the bio section of Facebook and Twitter allows fans to catch up on news coverage, including links back to TV Insider’s own stories on the season.

Married at First Sight Season 13 Bao
Amber Charles Photography

Bao

Bao is also on all three social media platforms and although her Twitter and Instagram with the tag @wowforbao are private, it appears her Facebook page is public with updates and more.

