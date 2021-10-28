‘MAFS’ Season 13: How to Follow the Couples on Social Media

Married at First Sight Season 13 is well underway and while each installment is drama-filled, there are other ways to keep up with the couples at the center of this fan-favorite series.

Social media is the perfect place to stay up to date with the latest info on your favorite cast members, particularly through Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Whether you’re curious about relationship statuses or the influential things these reality stars are involved with, social media is the way to go.

And we’re making it easy to check in with the Season 13 cast by rounding up where you can find Jose and Rachel, Myrla and Gil, Ryan and Brett, Michaela and Zack, and Johnny and Bao in the roundup, below. Currently, most of their profiles are currently private to refrain from spoiling anything before the season finishes, but once Decision Day has arrived and played out, most participants will go public with their profiles.

Scroll through the photos and see where you can catch up with this season’s couples, and don’t miss the show’s final batch of episodes as Season 13 of Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 13, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime