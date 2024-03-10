A Look Back at All of Margot Robbie’s Incredible ‘Barbie’ Red Carpet Looks (PHOTOS)

Avery Thompson
Comments
Margot Robbie as the 1977 Superstar Barbie
Mattel Inc./Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images
Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Come on, Barbie. Let’s go to the Oscars! Margot Robbie has taken Hollywood fashion to a whole new level with her Barbie red carpet looks. The actress understood the assignment as she promoted the 2023 blockbuster and looked for style inspiration in the legendary doll’s incredible closet.

Robbie will be gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, airing March 10 at 7/6c on ABC, in what will likely be her final Barbie-inspired look. From those iconic press tour outfits to her gorgeous red carpet look at the Golden Globes, Robbie has channeled so many iconic Barbies from years past.

Scroll down to see photos of Robbie side-by-side with the actual Barbies she was inspired by.

Margot Robbie as the 1977 Superstar Barbie
Mattel Inc./Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

1977 Superstar Barbie

Robbie sparkled on the Golden Globes red carpet in a look inspired by the 1977 Superstar Barbie. The Bombshell alum shined in a hot pink Giorgio Armani Privé gown.

Margot Robbie as 1985 Day to Night Barbie
Mattel Inc./Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

1985 Day to Night Barbie

Robbie stepped out in two stylish looks at the Seoul premiere of Barbie on July 2, 2023. Her first Day to Night Barbie outfit was this two-piece pink suit.

 

Margot Robbie as the 1985 Day to Night Barbie in Seoul
Mattel Inc./Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

1985 Day to Night Barbie

Robbie did a quick change at the Seoul premiere of Barbie. For her Night look as Day to Night Barbie, the actress stepped out in a gorgeous pink dress with a sparkling bodice.

Margot Robbie as 1961 Barbie Solo In the Spotlight
Mattel Inc./Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

1961 Solo In the Spotlight Barbie

Robbie dazzled at the Barbie world premiere in Los Angeles on July 9, 2023. The actress looked identical to the 1961 Solo in the Spotlight Barbie in a strapless black gown and diamond necklace.

Margot Robbie as 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie
Mattel Inc./Karwai Tang/WireImage

1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie

Robbie recreated the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie with her red carpet look at the London premiere of Barbie on July 12, 2023. The producer looked radiant in a light pink evening gown designed by Vivienne Westwood.

 

Margot Robbie as 2013 Pink & Fabulous Barbie
Mattel Inc./Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

2013 Pink & Fabulous Barbie

Robbie was pretty in pink at the Barbie photo call in Los Angeles on June 25, 2023. She rocked this pink polka dot dress inspired by the 2013 Pink & Fabulous Barbie.

Margot Robbie as 1992 Earring Magic Barbie
Mattel Inc./Carlos Tischler/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

1992 Earring Magic Barbie

Robbie went through the archives and was inspired by the Earring Magic Barbie. At a Mexico City press event for Barbie on July 6, 2023, Robbie looked just like the 1992 doll in her pink dress, silver belt, and wavy hair.

Margot Robbie as 1992 Totally Hair Barbie
Mattel Inc./Hector Vivas/Getty Images

1992 Totally Hair Barbie

The actress attended the Barbie photo call in Mexico City on July 7, 2023. She channeled the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie in this printed mini dress.

Margot Robbie as 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie
Mattel Inc./The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie

This Barbie is sparkling! Robbie dressed like the 1964 Sparkling Pink Barbie in this elegant pink suit at the Barbie press conference in Seoul on July 3, 2023.

Barbie (2023)

The Oscars

Margot Robbie

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Cris Pannullo
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Slammed for ‘Poorly Worded Clue’ Leading to ToC Upset
Fedna Jacquet as Charlotte and Roxy Sternberg as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes — 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 5 Episode 4
2
Barnes Is ‘Oblivious’ to Problems in Her Marriage on ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Scarlett Johansson as Katie Britt on 'SNL'
3
‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Mocks Katie Britt’s Bizarre SOTU Response (VIDEO)
Oscars Red Carpet 2024
4
See All of the Stars on the 2024 Oscars Red Carpet
Treat Williams
5
Driver in Crash That Killed Treat Williams Pleads Guilty