A Look Back at All of Margot Robbie’s Incredible ‘Barbie’ Red Carpet Looks (PHOTOS)

Margot Robbie at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

Come on, Barbie. Let’s go to the Oscars! Margot Robbie has taken Hollywood fashion to a whole new level with her Barbie red carpet looks. The actress understood the assignment as she promoted the 2023 blockbuster and looked for style inspiration in the legendary doll’s incredible closet.

Robbie will be gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars, airing March 10 at 7/6c on ABC, in what will likely be her final Barbie-inspired look. From those iconic press tour outfits to her gorgeous red carpet look at the Golden Globes, Robbie has channeled so many iconic Barbies from years past.

Scroll down to see photos of Robbie side-by-side with the actual Barbies she was inspired by.