Do ‘Manifest’ Previews Tease Answers to Major Season 1 Questions? (PHOTOS)

Is this the “so, about the father of my baby…” talk?

Manifest ended its first season with a bombshell — a death date for the passengers of Flight 828 — and introduced several other mysteries. The NBC drama returns for its second season on January 6, but the newest look at what’s to come may tease answers to a couple burning questions.

Who’s the father of Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) baby, Ben (Josh Dallas) or Danny (Daniel Sunjata)? The Season 2 premiere photos show her with both men, and just because Ben’s the one with her at the doctor’s appointment doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the father. Click through the gallery above for a look.

Who was shot when the gun went off as Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) walked in on Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long) fighting? Michaela obviously survives, but the trailer shows her in the hospital, so she may be injured. We also see one of the men in a hospital bed.

And what exactly happened to Flight 828 and its passengers? Does Cal (Jack Messina) know? Watch the preview below for a longer look at the new season.

Manifest, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 10/9c, NBC