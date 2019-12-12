Do ‘Manifest’ Previews Tease Answers to Major Season 1 Questions? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Manifest - Season 2
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Daniel Sunjata as Danny in Manifest - Season 2 - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Peter Kramer/NBC

Olive (Luna Blaise), Grace (Athena Karkanis), and Danny (Daniel Sunjata)

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone in Manifest - Season 2
Peter Kramer/NBC

Olive and Grace

Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone in Manifest - Season 2
Peter Kramer/NBC

A mother and daughter afternoon out?

Manifest - Season 2 - Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Peter Kramer/NBC

Look who’s alive!

Manifest - Season 2 - Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Peter Kramer/NBC

Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh)

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest - Season 2, Episode 1 - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Is this the “so, about the father of my baby…” talk?

Jack Messina as Cal Stone in Manifest - Season 2
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Another Calling?

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone in Manifest - Season 2, Episode 1 - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Grace and Ben (Josh Dallas)

Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone in Manifest - Season 2, Episode 1 - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Getting emotional

Jack Messina as Cal Stone Manifest - Season 2
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Cal (Jack Messina)

Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone in Manifest - Season 2, Episode 1 - 'Fasten Your Seatbelts'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

And the father is …?

1 of

Manifest ended its first season with a bombshell — a death date for the passengers of Flight 828 — and introduced several other mysteries. The NBC drama returns for its second season on January 6, but the newest look at what’s to come may tease answers to a couple burning questions.

Who’s the father of Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) baby, Ben (Josh Dallas) or Danny (Daniel Sunjata)? The Season 2 premiere photos show her with both men, and just because Ben’s the one with her at the doctor’s appointment doesn’t necessarily mean he’s the father. Click through the gallery above for a look.

Who was shot when the gun went off as Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) walked in on Jared (J.R. Ramirez) and Zeke (Matt Long) fighting? Michaela obviously survives, but the trailer shows her in the hospital, so she may be injured. We also see one of the men in a hospital bed.

And what exactly happened to Flight 828 and its passengers? Does Cal (Jack Messina) know? Watch the preview below for a longer look at the new season.

Manifest, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, January 6, 10/9c, NBC

Manifest

