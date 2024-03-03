‘Love Is Blind’s Jess Is Dating Someone From the Show & Fans Think They Know Who

Although Jessica Vestal left Netflix‘s reality dating show Love is Blind heartbroken after falling in love with Jimmy Presnell, she may have formed a stronger connection with someone else from the pods after leaving the show.

Last week, the 29-year-old sat down with former Bachelor contestant Nick Viall on his podcast The Viall Files, where she teased that she “had another strong connection” on the show and is “still trying to sort certain things out” with him.

Even though Jess declined to share the fellow contestant’s name with Nick on the podcast, she revealed that he has a physical appearance that matches more closely with the qualities she usually seeks out in romantic partners.

“I have a super specific type,” Jess explained to Nick. “Like, extremely tall, like at least 6-foot-2. At least. Well, I’m saying because most of my exes are like 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5. Beard. Beard. Always a beard. I prefer tattoos but like, like a sleeve. But if they don’t have it, I might be OK with that. Just like, tall dark, and handsome.”

Based on this description alone, the Netflix star believes that fans may be able to figure out with whom she’s rekindled.

“You could probably use context clues if you looked at the cast.” Jess shared. “But I can’t say any names because I’m still trying to sort some things out. I’ve learned to hold my cards closer to my chest with stuff like that.”

Nothing has been confirmed by Jess so far, but fans have been coming up with their theories and think that this mystery man might be contestant Ariel, a 32-year-old mortgage broker who was barely seen on the show. He certainly matches the description – beard, check! Tall, check! Guess we’ll have to wait and see if she shows up at the reunion and reveals his identity — or does so on social media.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Finale, Wednesday, March 6, Netflix