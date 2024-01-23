‘Love Is Blind’ Trailer: Multiple Love Triangles Form in the Pods (VIDEO)

Singles will compete for love in Love Is Blind Season 6 as multiple love triangles form in the pods. The Netflix reality dating series has debuted the official Love Is Blind Season 6 trailer, and on top of romantic rivals, we have single moms, divorced singles, and more.

Love Is Blind Season 6 follows a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world. The Season 6 singles were revealed in a January 17 cast announcement.

The series returns on Valentine’s Day — Wednesday, February 14 — on Netflix, this time featuring 12 episodes instead of the usual 10. There will also be more episodes dropped in the first batch than usual. Episodes 1-6 (as opposed to the typical four) come out on Wednesday, February 14, followed by Episodes 7-9 on February 21, Episodes 10-11 on February 28, and the Episode 12 season finale on March 6.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 trailer features single-mom Jessica and reveals a moment in the pods when Chelsea reveals to Trevor that she’s been married before. Jeramey asks one dater how many followers she has on Instagram, and then it jump cuts to Amber Desiree (aka A.D.) walking out of the pod saying, “OK, bro.” Was that in response to Jeramey’s question, or a moment from another date?

Trevor is then heard saying he’s “falling for the same person” as someone else, as Jessica then says through tears, “I love him so much.” Laura says she “was getting jealous” in the women’s lounge and Clay asks “what love triangle am I in?” while on a date. In the men’s lounge, Trevor says, “it’s like a love star.” Are five people dating the same singles? Find out in Love Is Blind Season 6.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts for the new season, executive produced by creator Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Brent Gauches, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith. The series is a product of Kinetic Content.

Love Is Blind, Season 6 Premieres Wednesday, February 14, Netflix