Roush Review: ‘Hacks’ Sets a New Goal: Late-Night Stardom

A great buddy comedy that bridges its generation gap with smart show-business satire, Hacks’ worth-waiting-for third season (delayed a year by the Hollywood strikes) finds new purpose in the undying ambition of its leading lady, legendary comic Deborah Vance (Emmy winner Jean Smart, never better). Though she cut loose her young comedy-writer protégée Ava (Hannah Einbinder) a year ago for their own professional good, Deborah reels Ava back into her glamorous orbit when an opportunity arises: a late-night talk show gig for which she was passed over 40 years ago.

“I need to be sharper and funnier than I’ve ever been,” Deborah declares. And because they somehow can’t quit each other despite their temperamental, sartorial and demographic differences, Ava puts just about everything on hold—a relationship, a dream writing job at a Last Week Tonight–style political comedy show—to support her idol, who’s also her tormentor.

Deborah is one demanding piece of work, with epic insecurities born from life in the sexist trenches of stand-up comedy. “A woman can’t just come out and say what she wants,” she says, though she and her amusing team (most notably series co-creator Paul W. Downs as Jimmy, both women’s boyish agent, and Megan Stalter as his unflappably irreverent assistant Kayla) aren’t above scheming to pull strings in her favor.

Joking that she plans to “shatter the glass hip” of the ageist TV industry, Deborah at 70 is a force to be reckoned with. And there are reckonings both personal and professional throughout this terrific season, with a red carpet’s worth of impressive guest stars including Succession‘s J. Smith-Cameron (as Deborah’s long-estranged sister), Tony Goldwyn (a suave network CEO), Helen Hunt (a dynamic network boss), and Christopher Lloyd (a hermit with an Old Hollywood connection).

But as Deborah aims high before it’s too late, moving beyond being just a brand—she hawks home-shopping products as Joan Rivers once did—to once again become a groundbreaking star, her newfound profile creates new obstacles, such as cancel-culture backlash over the insensitive humor from her past.

Hewing to the comic’s creed, she vows never to apologize for a joke. “I can’t be woke. I’m exhausted,” she gripes.

Which is a hoot, because nothing about Hacks feels tired.

