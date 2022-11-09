[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion.]

Are we surprised by how Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett‘s wedding turned out in the Love Is Blind finale? Maybe not, but Cole was. He tells TV Insider that in hindsight, Zanab’s brutal callout of him at the altar was “valid.” And as for Zanab, she has no regrets.

Zanab and Cole made it to the altar after weeks of passive aggressive fighting, harsh words from Cole that he somehow saw no issue with, and even a misogynistic ranking of the women given at Zanab’s unfathomable request. There was plenty of drama on-screen, but according to Zanab, tons of unseen footage shows even more of their discord.

Through it all, the two somehow still had love for each other, leading them to follow through with their nuptials that Cole’s family refused to attend (Zanab tells us that to this day, there’s been “not a peep” of contact from his parents). Zanab’s vows came first at the altar. Before she spoke, it seemed that Cole was a shoo-in to say “I do.” Then came a searing rejection from Zanab.

“I think I have a really good idea about the type of woman that is going to love you the way Cole needs to be loved every day for the rest of your life, and I think you and I both know that that is not me. As much as I have wanted it to be me and have tried to manipulate myself to be that person for you, the last two months have not been picture perfect,” she said before their guests.

“You have disrespected me, you have insulted me, you have critiqued me, and for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me,” she went on, holding nothing back. “And the messed up thing is I know love you, but everything in me in the logical part of my brain tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way. Love shouldn’t hurt like that. I can’t marry you, and I don’t. You are a good man, and I know that about you. I wish I could’ve had more of that, I really do.”

Zanab’s side of the aisle applauded her as she walked back up it, but suffice to say the comments were unexpected.

AM I THE ONLY ONE DYING AT THE CROWDS REACTION WHEN ZANAB STARTED GOING OFF ON COLE 🤣🤣 their faces had me WEAK #loveisblind #loveisblinds3 pic.twitter.com/itbfQc1e7T — zanaduxx (@zanaduxx) November 9, 2022

As she walked back to her bridal suite with a friend by her side, she tearfully said, “I really didn’t want to be ugly, but he also had to be freaking told some things. I hope he doesn’t do this to another woman, because it’s not fair.”

“Why has she never said that to my face? She chose now because she knew it would hurt more in front of all my friends and family,” Cole told the cameras in the aftermath. “She had me fooled big time. I knew we were not perfect but that? It’s one of the worst experiences of my life.”

Long after being put on blast, Cole says he understands where Zanab came from, sharing with us that they have since talked things out (exactly when that talk happened is unclear).