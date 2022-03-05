Ranking the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Couples from Least to Most Dramatic

The second season of Love Is Blind had its fair share of heartbreak, laughter, tears, and, of course, drama. By the end of the 10 episodes before the reunion, some couples left fans shocked at the altar, while others were a bit more predictable.

The Netflix reality series puts a twist on dating, with single men and women looking for love talking to each other in pods while falling in love without seeing each other in person. Over those 10 episodes of Season 2, Iyanna and Jarrette had an adorable — and mainly drama free — run, Sal and Mallory fell somewhere in the middle, and Shayne and Natalie proved to be the season’s most problematic and dramatic couple.

See Also 'Love Is Blind' Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together? Thirty new singles entered the dating pods, but only six couples left engaged — and now we know which couples ended the season with wedding rings on their fingers!

Scroll down to see how we ranked the latest couples of Love Is Blind, based on what happened in-season. (Find out what happened at the reunion here.)

Love Is Blind, Season 2, Streaming Now, Netflix