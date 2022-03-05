Ranking the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 Couples from Least to Most Dramatic

The second season of Love Is Blind had its fair share of heartbreak, laughter, tears, and, of course, drama. By the end of the 10 episodes before the reunion, some couples left fans shocked at the altar, while others were a bit more predictable.

The Netflix reality series puts a twist on dating, with single men and women looking for love talking to each other in pods while falling in love without seeing each other in person. Over those 10 episodes of Season 2, Iyanna and Jarrette had an adorable — and mainly drama free — run, Sal and Mallory fell somewhere in the middle, and Shayne and Natalie proved to be the season’s most problematic and dramatic couple.

Scroll down to see how we ranked the latest couples of Love Is Blind, based on what happened in-season. (Find out what happened at the reunion here.)

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

Iyanna and Jarrette are definitely the show’s most low-key, down-to-earth couple this season. At times, things between the two got complicated, like when Jarrette couldn’t decide between Mallory or Iyanna. (Iyanna was not okay with being second choice.) Throughout the season, they kept it calm, cool and collected 80 percent of the time. On the Mexico trip, the two were smooth sailing — and were adorable while doing so. Then there was the conversation between Jarrette and Mallory about their relationship. While it was slightly uncomfortable to watch and strained Iyanna’s trust, the two overcame it. After that, the main issue seemed to be Jarrette going out while Iyanna stayed in, but the two passed this obstacle and said “I do” in the end.

Abhishek Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati

There weren’t many shocking moments between Deepti and Shake, but the latter proved to be problematic right away, as he made it very clear that he values looks over personality. Throughout the season, Shake let everyone know except for Deepti that he was not physically attracted to her. Even his mother thinks she deserves better. If this list were about the worst personalities on the show, Shake would be at the top, as he essentially led Deepti on the entire season. On their wedding day, Deepti said no, explaining, “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So I’m choosing myself.” You go, girl!

Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata

While Mallory and Salvador did not end up together, their mellow, chill personalities put them in the middle of the pack this season. There was the aforementioned love triangle between Mallory, Jarrette and Iyanna. Mallory was more into Salvador, though, and Sal had no other interests. He was probably the most laidback guy on the show this season. We did see a physical disconnect between the two. In Mexico, they weren’t pictured very much. Sal was bothered by Mallory’s relationship with Jarrette, an issue that came up multiple times. But the drama certainly came when Sal said he needed “more time” and left Mallory at the altar.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

These two may have said yes, but Danielle and Nick faced some major conflicts this season. The two clicked right away, but issues soon followed. Nick going out alone in Mexico because Danielle was sick led to their first argument. Danielle said she did not trust Nick, though later blamed it on her own insecurities. The two had multiple arguments about how their lifestyles would fit together. But in the end, they sealed their fate with a kiss.

Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley

The couple that ended their engagement, Shaina and Kyle, may have had their fair share of drama throughout the season, but still come in second. She was clearly interested in Shayne the whole time, even after Kyle proposed. The two faced issues early on. Among them: Their first night in Mexico, Shaina refused to share a bed with Kyle. They then headed back home to Chicago, where they later reconnected. Their very different faith backgrounds also put a major strain on their relationship. The dealbreaker for the two was when Kyle met Shaina’s family, and he told them he was not a Christian. This ended their love story.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen

Their top spot on this list can be attributed to Shane’s larger than life personality. From the very beginning, their relationship was problematic. In the pods, Shayne was torn between Natalie and Shaina. He even confused Natalie for Shaina at one point (awkward!). In the pods, Shayne soon broke his promise of only wanting Natalie and continued being super flirty and weird. Shaina was not happy about Natalie’s connection with Shayne and later ended her relationship with him.

He then proposed to Natalie. In Mexico, Shayne told Natalie he wanted words of affirmation. She playfully bullied him instead, which made things tense. (At one point in the trip, Shayne stormed off after Natalie made a joke. Yikes!) We continued to see Shayne and Shaina’s unresolved feelings, but things seemed to be fine between Natalie and Shayne … until an offscreen argument in which Shayne said some awful things to Natalie. This (more likely than not) caused her to say no at the altar.

