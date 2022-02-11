‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together?

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Shayne & Natalie, Kyle & Shaina
Thirty new singles entered the dating pods, but only six couples left engaged. Season 2 of Love Is Blind is officially here, and while we still don’t know who ends the season with a ring on their finger, a little online detective work could give us some hints as to who will walk away happily ever after.

After falling in love and getting engaged in the dating pods, bonding on vacation in Mexico, and then dealing with the realities of real-life back home in Chicago, the couples this season aimed to prove that love is truly blind — but who succeeded?

Scroll down to find out where the couples from Love Is Blind Season 2 currently stand, and stay tuned to see where they end up.

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Nick & Danielle
Netflix © 2022

Nick & Danielle

These lovebirds were the first to get engaged in the dating pods in Episode 1, and their physical chemistry was clear from the start. Despite getting into a few arguments on vacation, both are seen standing at the altar in a preview shown at the end of Episode 5. We at least know they make it to their wedding day, but whether or not they will say “I do” is up to question.

The two still follow each other on Instagram, so perhaps they will end the show together in some way.

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Abhishek ‘Shake’ & Deepti
Netflix © 2022

Abhishek ‘Shake’ & Deepti

While these two were not each other’s usual types, they grew close in the pods and headed to Mexico as an engaged couple. Though Shake is still trying to “shake” his superficial tendencies, their pre-honeymoon in paradise did hint that Deepti could be more into him than he is to her.

These two also follow each other on Instagram and can be seen at their wedding in the season preview, so things may be looking up for the two of them!

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Kyle & Shaina
Patrick Wymore/Netflix © 2022

Kyle & Shaina

The third couple to leave the pods together give off major Jessica and Mark vibes (from Season 1). Kyle seems way more into Shaina than she does to him, largely due to her lingering crush on fellow contestant Shayne. Saying “yes” to Kyle before revealing her true feelings to Shayne, she leaves her new fiancé alone in Mexico, later reuniting in Chicago to work things out.

While they do still follow each other on Instagram, they both follow Shayne, as well. Neither are seen in wedding attire in the season preview, so they may have called it quits before heading down the ai

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Shayne & Natalie
Netflix © 2022

Shayne & Natalie

After being indecisive over his feelings for Shaina, Shayne was able to follow his heart and propose to Natalie. Their physical chemistry was strong from the get-go, but the pair hit a bit of trouble in paradise as their personality differences began to get the best of them.

While we do see Shayne suited up for his wedding day in the season preview, he is later shown storming out of a building, perhaps hinting at the end of his and Natalie’s relationship. Neither currently follow each other on Instagram, so the signs aren’t looking good for this couple.

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Salvador & Mallory
Netflix © 2022

Salvador & Mallory

Originally torn between Jarrette and Salvador in the pods, Mallory decided the latter was the one for her in Episode 3. Her lingering feelings for Jarrette had her questioning her physical chemistry with her new fiancé, but they seemed to work things out upon their move to Chicago.

Ending Episode 5 weary of what their future together might be, Mallory i seen wearing a wedding dress in the season preview. They both follow each other on social media, so we’ll have to wait and see how their story ends!

'Love Is Blind,' Season 2, Netflix, Jarrette & Iyanna
Aarón Ortega/Netflix © 2022

Jarrette & Iyanna

Similar to Shayne, Jarrette found himself torn between Mallory and Iyanna. Eventually, he got down on one knee and left the pods with Iyanna, but his physical feelings for Mallory were clear upon meeting face-to-face in Mexico. Between lingering feelings and personality clash, these two are in for a bumpy ride.

They each follow each other and Mallory on Instagram, so there may be no hard feelings between them in the end. However, the season preview teases some wedding day trouble, as Jarrette asks at the altar, “What is going on?” We then catch a glimpse at Iyanna getting in a car with her dress, though that could always be a misdirection.

