‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Thirty new singles entered the dating pods, but only six couples left engaged. Season 2 of Love Is Blind is officially here, and while we still don’t know who ends the season with a ring on their finger, a little online detective work could give us some hints as to who will walk away happily ever after.

After falling in love and getting engaged in the dating pods, bonding on vacation in Mexico, and then dealing with the realities of real-life back home in Chicago, the couples this season aimed to prove that love is truly blind — but who succeeded?

Scroll down to find out where the couples from Love Is Blind Season 2 currently stand, and stay tuned to see where they end up.

