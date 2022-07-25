‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Cast Get Ethereal in Our Comic-Con Portrait Studio (PHOTOS)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast portraits from SDCC 2022
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a big weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. After keeping the show under tight lock and key for what feels like eons, Prime Video gave fans the biggest look into its interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s rich mythical world.

Released during the show’s Hall H panel (featuring 21 cast members, two showrunners, and one executive producer, as well as performances from a live orchestra and choir), The Rings of Power Comic-Con trailer introduced Sauron and his mentor, Morgoth (Middle-earth’s first Dark Lord). The cinematic clips established the rising turmoil in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the start of The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, and on.

Legendary elves Galadriel and Elrond are part of this tale, as well as the fabled names mentioned throughout Tolkien’s original trilogy and Peter Jackson’s films. Fans will see Elendil, father of Isildur and Eärien, direct ancestor of Aragorn, founder of the state that would become Arnor and Gondor, and the name Aragorn cries out in battle in Return of the King. They’ll see High King Gil-Galad (the last High King of the Noldor), and possibly the dwarf kingdom Khazad-dûm. They’ll also meet harfoots, the ancestors of hobbits, plus many more.

Bringing the Tolkien lore from The Silmarillion to life is a stacked list of over 21 stars. And The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast stopped by the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, during SDCC to have their first trip to the weekend-long event commemorated. Scroll through our Rings of Power cast gallery, below, before the highly anticipated series premieres this September.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Series Premiere, Friday, September 2, Prime Video

'LOTR's Morfydd Clark at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel

'LOTR's Benjamin Walker at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Benjamin Walker, who plays High King Gil-Galad

'LOTR's Sophia Nomvete at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Sophia Nomvete, who plays Princess Disa

'LOTR's Ismael Cruz Cordova at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
'LOTR's Nazanin Boniadi at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Nazanin Boniadi, who plays Bronwyn

'LOTR's Cynthia Addai-Robinson at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays Queen Regent Míriel

'LOTR's Robert Aramayo at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Robert Aramayo, who plays Elrond

'LOTR's Lloyd Owen at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Lloyd Owen, who plays Elendil

'LOTR's Maxim Baldry at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Maxim Baldry, who plays Isildur

Charles Edwards, who plays Celebrimbor

'LOTR's Daniel Weyman at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Daniel Weyman, who plays The Stranger

'LOTR's Sara Zwangobani at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Sara Zwangobani, who plays Marigold Brandyfoot

'LOTR's Owain Arthur at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin IV

'LOTR's Ema Horvath at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Ema Horvath, who plays Eärien

'LOTR's Markella Kavenagh at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Markella Kavenagh, who plays Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot

'LOTR's Trystan Gravelle at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
'LOTR's Tyroe Muhafidin at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Tyroe Muhafidin, who plays Theo

'LOTR's Dylan Smith at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Dylan Smith, who plays Largo Brandyfoot

'LOTR's Megan Richards at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Megan Richards, who plays Poppy Proudfellow

'LOTR's Charlie Vickers at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Charlie Vickers, who plays Halbrand

'LOTR's Leon Wadham at TV Insider's SDCC 2022 portrait studio
Leon Wadham, who plays Kemen

