The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a big weekend at San Diego Comic-Con 2022. After keeping the show under tight lock and key for what feels like eons, Prime Video gave fans the biggest look into its interpretation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s rich mythical world.

Released during the show’s Hall H panel (featuring 21 cast members, two showrunners, and one executive producer, as well as performances from a live orchestra and choir), The Rings of Power Comic-Con trailer introduced Sauron and his mentor, Morgoth (Middle-earth’s first Dark Lord). The cinematic clips established the rising turmoil in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the start of The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, and on.

Legendary elves Galadriel and Elrond are part of this tale, as well as the fabled names mentioned throughout Tolkien’s original trilogy and Peter Jackson’s films. Fans will see Elendil, father of Isildur and Eärien, direct ancestor of Aragorn, founder of the state that would become Arnor and Gondor, and the name Aragorn cries out in battle in Return of the King. They’ll see High King Gil-Galad (the last High King of the Noldor), and possibly the dwarf kingdom Khazad-dûm. They’ll also meet harfoots, the ancestors of hobbits, plus many more.

Bringing the Tolkien lore from The Silmarillion to life is a stacked list of over 21 stars.