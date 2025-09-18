‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 27 Premiere Photos: Kelli Giddish Returns, Plus Meet the New Chief

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere 'In the Wind'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Law & Order: SVU squad is back at it with the first episode of Season 27 on Thursday, September 25, and NBC has released photos hinting at conflict during the case, some sort of event that sort of has us worried, the calm before the storm that results in Sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice T) being hospitalized, and more.

The new season kicks off with “In the Wind,” which NBC teases as follows: “Danger swirls around the squad as they investigate a suspect for rape and try to protect their key witness. A new chief of detectives puts Benson [Mariska Hargitay] to the test. An off-duty Fin tries to stop an assault in progress.” This is also Kelli Giddish‘s first episode back as a series regular, and we expect her to just slot right in like she was never gone; after all, we have seen Sergeant Amanda Rollins working with the squad already in her time with Intelligence.

The beginning of Season 27 will be writing out one of Captain Olivia Benson’s squad, Detective Joe Velasco (Octavio Pisano). There’s no word yet on how that will happen, but he is pictured working alongside the squad as usual in these photos. The images also show Fin seemingly at an event with the others, including Benson, Rollins, and ADA Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino). It looks like Fin may try to stop an assault on his way home from there, which leads to him being in the hospital in the trailer.

The photos also reveal who’s playing the new chief, Kathryn Tynan: Norma Dumezweni. We’ll have to wait to see what exactly she means for the squad and what putting Benson to the test is going to involve.

Is 'SVU' Going There in Season 27? See Steamy Benson & Stabler Photos
Related

Is 'SVU' Going There in Season 27? See Steamy Benson & Stabler Photos

Scroll down to check out the photos from the premiere, then head to the comments section to let us know

Law & Order: SVU, Season 27 Premiere, Thursday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Benson (Mariska Hargitay) listens to a victim

Audrey Corsa as Ella Parsons — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Audrey Corsa guest stars as Ella Parsons. She’s come to the right place: Benson will be on her side.

Audrey Corsa as Ella Parsons, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Benson comforts a survivor

Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Looks like something’s bothering Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly)

Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Bruno (Kevin Kane)

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

What does this man have to tell Benson, Bruno, and Curry about the case?

Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Carisi (Peter Scanavino)

Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Welcome back, Sergeant Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish)

Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins, Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

It’s so good to see Benson and Rollins together again

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Benson, Carisi, and Rollins at a bar for some sort of event — is the black clothing as ominous as it seems?

Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Fin (Ice T)

Norma Dumezweni as Chief Kathryn Tynan — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Meet the new chief: Norma Dumezweni as Kathryn Tynan

Ice T as Sgt. Odafin
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Uh-oh — this is likely right before Fin ends up in the hospital

 

Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Velasco (Octavio Pisano) is still with the squad … for now

Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno, Aimé Donna Kelly as Capt. Renee Curry, Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Dissent in the bullpen — is this about what looks like an arrest?

Seth Goodfellow as Lead Agent — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Tension may be coming to SVU — an argument over jurisdiction? A suspect?

Peter Scanavino as A.D.A Dominick
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Doesn’t look like Carisi likes this guy

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Premiere
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Who’s Benson looking up at?

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
America's Got Talent Season 20 judges
1
‘AGT’ Results Recap: Who Are the Top 10 Finalists for Season 20?
Jimmy Kimmel
2
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Suspended by ABC Over Charlie Kirk Controversy
Ree Drummond attends The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
3
‘The Pioneer Woman’s Ree Drummond Makes Surprise Retirement Announcement
4
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Teacher Misses $83,000 Win After Show Makes Change — Fans React
Jimmy Kimmel
5
Jimmy Kimmel Was Set to Clarify Charlie Kirk Killing Comments Before ABC Suspension