12 ‘Law & Order’ Actors Who Double-Dipped as Guest Stars

Longtime Law & Order viewers might be feeling a little déjà vu seeing Maura Tierney starring as Lt. Jessica Brady this season, since the ER vet also played Patti Blane in the L&O Season 2 episode “Aria.”

“I barely remember that,” Tierney admitted to TV Insider this month. “I remember the story was that my character’s mother forced my sister into porn, and I had to testify against my mom being a stage mom, a porn stage mom.”

Tierney isn’t alone — Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Annie Parisse, Michael Imperioli, and Camryn Manheim all logged guest appearances on the NBC procedural before becoming series regulars.

And the dozen actors pictured below all played two, three, or even four Law & Order characters during guest spots. Guess they made an impression with casting agents!