Matthew Fox is back on TV in a series that finds him (again) fighting to survive, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at him, Joanne Froggatt, and more in Peacock’s Last Light.

The series, premiering on September 8, is based on Alex Scarrow’s novel of the same name. It tells the story of a family fighting to survive during the fallout of an oil crisis. Check out the photos below to meet the character and for a peek at the chaos.

In the five-episode limited drama series, petro-chemist Andy (Fox) knows how dependent the world is on oil. It’s while he’s on a business trip to the Middle East that he realizes something is wrong with the world’s oil supply, and that sets off a chain reaction: transportation grinds to a halt and law enforcement becomes overwhelmed. Andy’s teenage eco-warrior daughter is alone in London while his wife, Elena (Froggatt), and young disabled son are in Paris. Amid the chaos, each member of the family will sacrifice everything to find one another, despite the distance and the dangers that separate them. Plus, while trying to solve the source of the crisis, Andy is confronted with his past role in trying to make a greener world.

The series also stars Alyth Ross, Taylor Fay, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, Tom Wlaschiha, and Hakeem Jomah.

Dennie Gordon directed all five episodes. Gordon executive produces with Fox, William Choi, Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault, Diego Piasek, Patrick Massett, and John Zinman. Rola Bauer and Steven Johnson are co-executive producers. Veronika Lencova is producer. The series is produced by MGM International Television Productions in association with Peacock, Viaplay Group, MBC, Peacock and STAN.

Last Light, Limited Series Premiere, Thursday, September 8, Peacock