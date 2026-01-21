Bravo is bringing back Ladies of London with the revival series Ladies of London: The New Reign. In May 2025, the network announced that it was reviving the show, which originally ran from 2014 to 2017, for a fourth season.

Eight months later, more information about the new cast was revealed. In Ladies of London: The New Reign, eight new reality stars will “light up London’s elite social scene,” according to a press release. “As tradition collides with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to belong to high society in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here, connections are currency, and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

Scroll down to learn more about the series and cast.

When does Ladies of London: The New Reign premiere?

Season 4 of Ladies of London premieres Thursday, March 5, on Bravo at 9/8c. The show will have a jam-packed, two-hour premiere episode, then air in hourly installments on Thursdays after that.

Who is in the Ladies of London Season 4 cast?

The cast features seven women and one man who are new to the franchise. None of the original cast members will be returning.

The new cast is made up of “a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats, and glamorous international socialites,” consisting of Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley.

More information about each individual cast member can be found in the gallery below.

Is there a Ladies of London Season 4 trailer?

Yes, Bravo released the first trailer for the new season along with the cast and premiere date on January 21.

“London is the best cosmopolitan city in the world to live in,” one of the ladies says. Another notes, “London is like the capital of the world,” and someone says, “Everybody’s dressed so well.”

All of the cast members are quickly introduced in the clip, and, of course, there’s some drama. “Mark is definitely clutching onto Emma for social relevance,” one person claims, while Emma tells Mark, “I went in for a scan and they told me that it’s serious.” There’s tears, some dinner table fighting, and more. Watch the full trailer above.

Ladies of London: The New Reign, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, March 5, 9/8c, Bravo