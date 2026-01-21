‘Ladies of London’ Season 4 Cast: Meet the Stars of ‘The New Reign’ (PHOTOS)

Bravo is bringing back Ladies of London with the revival series Ladies of London: The New Reign. In May 2025, the network announced that it was reviving the show, which originally ran from 2014 to 2017, for a fourth season.

Eight months later, more information about the new cast was revealed. In Ladies of London: The New Reign, eight new reality stars will “light up London’s elite social scene,” according to a press release. “As tradition collides with the fast-paced globalized world, these power players redefine what it means to belong to high society in one of the most iconic cities in the world. Here, connections are currency, and the crown isn’t the only thing up for grabs.”

Scroll down to learn more about the series and cast.

When does Ladies of London: The New Reign premiere?

Season 4 of Ladies of London premieres Thursday, March 5, on Bravo at 9/8c. The show will have a jam-packed, two-hour premiere episode, then air in hourly installments on Thursdays after that.

Who is in the Ladies of London Season 4 cast?

The cast features seven women and one man who are new to the franchise. None of the original cast members will be returning.

The new cast is made up of “a new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats, and glamorous international socialites,” consisting of Lady Emma Thynn, Martha Sitwell, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Lottie Kane, Missè Beqiri, Kimi Murdoch, Myka Meier, and Margo Stilley.

More information about each individual cast member can be found in the gallery below.

Is there a Ladies of London Season 4 trailer?

Yes, Bravo released the first trailer for the new season along with the cast and premiere date on January 21.

“London is the best cosmopolitan city in the world to live in,” one of the ladies says. Another notes, “London is like the capital of the world,” and someone says, “Everybody’s dressed so well.”

All of the cast members are quickly introduced in the clip, and, of course, there’s some drama. “Mark is definitely clutching onto Emma for social relevance,” one person claims, while Emma tells Mark, “I went in for a scan and they told me that it’s serious.” There’s tears, some dinner table fighting, and more. Watch the full trailer above.

Ladies of London: The New Reign, Season 4 Premiere, Thursday, March 5, 9/8c, Bravo

Missè Beqiri
Bravo

Missè Beqiri

Missè Beqiri is a Swedish-born model. The mother of two, who is newly single, will be “rebuilding her life with fierce independence. Her blunt honesty and refusal to shy away from hard truths place her squarely at the center of the friend-group drama.”

Lottie Kane
Bravo

Lottie Kane

Lottie Kane is married to her husband, Joshua, who works as a tailor to the stars. She is a “graphic designer turned It girl” who is “faced with a major life change” that “challenges whether [her] eccentric, fashion-forward world is ready for what’s next.”

Kimi Murdoch
Bravo

Kimi Murdoch

Kimi Murdoch, a Haitian-American shipping heiress, works as an antiques dealer and is a “fixture” in London’s elite. “Behind her wit and bold exterior, she navigates single motherhood and deeply guarded emotions.”

Lady Emma Thynn

Lady Emma Thynn

Lady Emma Thynn was the first woman of color to marry into the British aristocracy. The model and luxury brand ambassador became the Marchioness of Bath through marriage. “Emma balances life at Longleat, her family’s historic stately home, with aristocratic duties and public scrutiny until a health concern puts everything into sharp perspective.”

Myka Meier
Bravo

Myka Meier

Myka Meier is known as the “Marie Kondo of etiquette” who is “globally recognized” for her decorum expertise. She is expanding her Beaumont Etiquette business in London, but “struggles to balance ambition, family, and a friendship teetering on the brink.”

Martha Sitwell
Bravo

Martha Sitwell

Martha Sitwell rose to high fashion after being homeless, but then faced “financial ruin after a painful divorce from a baronet.” As she rebuilds once again, “Martha confronts whether the chaos she’s blamed on circumstance may be over her own making.’

Mark-Francis Vandelli
Bravo

Mark-Francis Vandelli

Mark-Francis Vandelli is the group’s “ultimate gentleman insider” who “sets out to repair a long-strained relationship with his father.” However, “a brewing conflict with the group tests his ability to maintain his trademark composure.”

Margo Stilley
Bravo

Margo Stilley

Margo Stilley rose from hardship to a fashion model and actress. She is returning to London sober and “determined to restart her career,” but “her fearless honesty quickly puts her at odds with the group, threatening her reentry into the social scene she once called home.”

Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus

Caroline Fleming

Marissa Hermer

Julie Montagu

Caroline Stanbury

Caroline Stanbury

Sophie Stanbury

Adela King

Annabelle Neilson

Noelle Reno

Caprice Bourret

