‘La Brea’ Returns to 10,000 BC in Midseason Premiere (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Melissa Neal, Veronica St. Clair, Jon Seda, and Natalie Zea in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea

 More

After a long couple of months, La Brea is finally coming back — and with two new episodes on January 31!

Unfortunately, the photos NBC has released from the two hours, “Stampede” and “Murder in the Clearing,” don’t offer too many hints about what to expect. We do know that Gavin (Eoin Macken), Eve (Natalie Zea), Josh (Jack Martin), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki), Sam (Jon Seda), and Riley (Veronica St. Clair) traveled back to 10,000 BC and make it, while Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) stayed in 1988. And clearly, based on the episode titles, they’ll be returning just in time for some major trouble.

“Moving forward, Eve is with Gavin, but they are definitely going to find lots of challenges that will complicate their relationship,” showrunner David Appelbaum told TV Insider. Among those challenges: the fact that Gavin’s keeping a vision he had before they made the trip back in time — of Eve’s death — secret.

In the back half of the season, which is set entirely in 10,000 BC, he continued, “many of the stories will be based around the challenges of living there – how do we survive in this inhospitable environment? How do we avoid the dangerous animals lurking around almost every corner? How do we function as a community? We have 13 series regulars, and all of them are going to have their own emotional and exciting character stories. But the heart of the show will remain the Harris family. They have now been reunited, but their relationships will continually be challenged. And they also grapple with a question that’s been at the heart of the series from the beginning… How are we going to get home?”

Scroll down for a look at the two-part midseason premiere.

La Brea, Midseason Premiere, Tuesday, January 31, 9/8c, NBC

Josh McKenzie, Rohan Mirchandaney, and Chiké Okonkwo in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

"Stampede"

What’s happening here?

Michelle Vergara Moore, Josh McKenzie, and Lily Santiago in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore), Lucas (Josh McKenzie), and Veronica (Lily Santiago)

Chiké Okonkwo and Rohan Mirchandaney in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) and Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney)

Michelle Vergara Moore in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Where’s Ella?

Lily Santiago in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Veronica

Melissa Neal, Eoin Macken, Jack Martin, and Veronica St. Clair in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

"Murder in the Clearing"

What are Caroline (Melissa Neal), Gavin (Eoin Macken), Josh (Jack Martin), and Riley (Veronica St. Clair) looking at?

Chiké Okonkwo and Zyra Gorecki in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

What have they found?

Eoin Macken and Natalie Zea in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Gavin and Eve (Natalie Zea) have a lot to talk about.

Jon Seda and Josh McKenzie in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Sam (Jon Seda) and Lucas

Chiké Okonkwo and Zyra Gorecki in 'La Brea'
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

What’s Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) looking at?

La Brea

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amanda Seyfried, Bob Odenkirk, and Quinta Brunson
1
Critics Choice Awards 2023: ‘Abbott Elementary’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Dropout’ Are Big TV Winners
CJ Harris on 'American Idol'
2
‘American Idol’ Alum CJ Harris Dies at 31
Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv — 'The Last of Us'
3
‘The Last of Us’ Premiere Offers Post-Apocalyptic Heartbreak & Hope
Forest Whitaker in 'Godfather of Harlem' Season 3
4
Everything to Know About MGM+, the Rebranded Epix
Yogesh Raut competes on Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!: 6 Things to Know About Champ Yogesh Raut