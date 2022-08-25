NBC is giving La Brea fans their first look at Season 2 with all-new photos from the latest episodes which kick off on Tuesday, September 27.

The images offer a glimpse into the two parallel worlds this season, including the 10,000 B.C. in the “down below,” and a new storyline in 1988 Los Angeles in the “up above.” For those less familiar with the NBC hit, La Brea follows an epic family adventure that ensues after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and primeval land where they have no choice but to band together in order to survive.

In Season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from her son Josh (Jack Martin), having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. Meanwhile, what Eve doesn’t know is that her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) landed in prehistoric Seattle where they must now brave the elements and make their way to L.A.

Along with Zea, Macken, Gorecki, and Martin, Season 2 of La Brea features Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Created by showrunner David Appelbaum, he executive produces the show with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman. Catch a first look at the action, below, and don’t miss La Brea when it returns to TV this fall.

La Brea, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC (Next day on Peacock)