‘La Brea’ Unveils Time-Bending First Look at Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
La Brea Season 2
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

NBC is giving La Brea fans their first look at Season 2 with all-new photos from the latest episodes which kick off on Tuesday, September 27.

The images offer a glimpse into the two parallel worlds this season, including the 10,000 B.C. in the “down below,” and a new storyline in 1988 Los Angeles in the “up above.” For those less familiar with the NBC hit, La Brea follows an epic family adventure that ensues after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and primeval land where they have no choice but to band together in order to survive.

In Season 2, the Harris family remains separated as Eve (Natalie Zea) is reeling from her son Josh (Jack Martin), having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. Meanwhile, what Eve doesn’t know is that her estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) and their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) landed in prehistoric Seattle where they must now brave the elements and make their way to L.A.

The Harris Family Remains Separated in 'La Brea' Season 2 TeaserSee Also

The Harris Family Remains Separated in 'La Brea' Season 2 Teaser

Plus, when did Josh end up?

Along with Zea, Macken, Gorecki, and Martin, Season 2 of La Brea features Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

Created by showrunner David Appelbaum, he executive produces the show with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman. Catch a first look at the action, below, and don’t miss La Brea when it returns to TV this fall.

La Brea, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 27, 9/8c, NBC (Next day on Peacock)

La Brea Season 2 Veronica St. Clair and Jack Martin
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Josh (Jack Martin) catch up on some headlines.

La Brea Season 2 Michelle Vegara Moore, Zyra Gorecki, Eoin Macken
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Things get tense in the woods between Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) and Gavin (Eoin Macken) as Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) looks on.

La Brea Season 2 Natalie Zea and Nicholas Gonzalez
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Eve (Natalie Zea) takes Levi’s (Nicholas Gonzalez) hand.

La Brea Season 2 Tonantzin Carmelo and Chike Okonkwo
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Paara (Tonantzin Carmelo) and Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) have a serious discussion.

La Brea Season 2 Jon Seda and Nicholas Gonzalez
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Dr. Sam (Jon Seda) finds himself in a precarious position with Levi.

La Brea Season 2 Lily Santiago
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

A terrified Veronica (Lily Santiago) is held against her will.

La Brea Season 2 Jack Martin and Veronica St. Clair
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Josh and Riley kick back in some matching recliners.

La Brea Season 2 Mark Lee
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Silas (Mark Lee) appears to be solidly tied up.

La Brea Season 2 Zyra Gorecki and Eoin Macken
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Izzy is following Gavin’s lead as they trek through the woods.

La Brea Season 2 Natalie Zea, Josh Mckenzie and Nicholas Gonzalez
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

Eve give Lucas (Josh Mckenzie) a hug as Levi looks on.

La Brea - NBC

La Brea where to stream

La Brea

Chiké Okonkwo

Eoin Macken

Jon Seda

Natalie Zea

Nicholas Gonzalez