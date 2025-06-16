Fly With Sally Ride, Walk With Dinosaurs, a Super ‘Mega Cakes’ Challenge, TCM Remembers Richard Chamberlain

Nat Geo

A deeply personal biographical documentary profiles Sally Ride, the pioneering female astronaut who broke gender barriers with her 1983 Challenger spaceflight. While acknowledging Ride’s achievements as a role model for future female flyers, the film also depicts her loving 27-year relationship with life partner Tam O’Shaughnessy (an executive producer), which she kept private until her death in 2012. Interviews include members of Ride’s family, her close friend and tennis legend Billie Jean King and fellow members of Ride’s NASA class of 1978.

Walking With Dinosaurs

With the premiere of Jurassic World: Rebirth just a few weeks away, PBS gets up close and personal with a new set of dinosaurs in a revival of the BBC’s classic docuseries, first seen in 1999. Using the latest visual effects technology and cutting-edge science, the new season of six episodes (two airing each night through Wednesday) follows a single dinosaur in each episode, their stories based on research from paleontologists and their fossil discoveries. The season opens with the adventures of an orphaned baby Triceratops trying to survive against a predatory T. rex, followed by a Spinosaurus tending to his endangered family.

Super Mega Cakes

Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman rallies his Charm City Cakes colleagues to take on six teams of expert rivals in a competition unfolding over four days. In a supersized premiere befitting the massive scale of their challenges, the task involves building life-sized confections with a Superman theme, including an animation element. Saturday Night Live alum Beck Bennett, who appears in the upcoming Superman movie, joins judges Sherry Yard and Amaury Guichon to assess which tasty creation soars the highest.

The Last Wave

Though better known as a TV actor from his breakthrough role as Dr. Kildare and a string of classic epic miniseries, Richard Chamberlain (who died March 29 at 90) also enjoyed a movie career, reflected in TCM’s evening devoted to several of his notable big-screen roles. First up: director Peter Weir‘s haunting 1977 The Last Wave, followed by his swashbuckling turn as Aramis in the 1974 sequel The Four Musketeers (10/9c) and the 1965 romantic drama Joy in the Morning (12 am/11c), filmed during the height of his Dr. Kildare fame.

