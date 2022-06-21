‘Keep Breathing’: Melissa Barrera Stars in Netflix Survival Thriller (PHOTOS)

Melissa Barrera as Liv in Keep Breathing
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

In Netflix’s new limited series, for Melissa Barrera’s character, surviving a plane crash is just the beginning.

The streaming service has announced that Keep Breathing, a six-episode series from showrunners Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, will premiere on Thursday, July 28. Netflix also released the first look at the upcoming survival thriller, with the photos above and below showing Barrera’s Liv (as well as Austin Stowell’s Sam) after her private plane crashes.

That crash leaves its lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv, in the remote Canadian frontier. There, she must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and her past personal traumas to stay alive. The series also stars Jeff Wilbusch, Juan Pablo Espinosa, and Florencia Lozano.

Keep Breathing is executive produced by Gero, Gall, and Maggie Kiley. Kiley directed the first three episodes, while Rebecca Rodriguez the second half of the limited series.

Scroll down to check out the photos.

Keep Breathing, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 28, Netflix

Melissa Barrera as Liv in Keep Breathing
Courtesy of Netflix

Post-crash

Melissa Barrera as Liv in Keep Breathing
Courtesy of Netflix

Liv (Melissa Barrera)

Melissa Barrera as Liv, Austin Stowell as Sam in Keep Breathing
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Liv and Sam (Austin Stowell)

Melissa Barrera as Liv in Keep Breathing
Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

What does Liv see?

Keep Breathing

Melissa Barrera