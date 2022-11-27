Her Honors! 10 Actors Who Could Play Judge Judy in a Biopic

If she had her druthers, Judge Judy and Judy Justice star Judy Sheindlin would choose Reese Witherspoon to portray her in a biopic. “We’re friends, and she gets me” Sheindlin told E! News recently. “And I think she’s a great actress, and I think she could — if they did, which I would not like — I think that she could carry that off. She’s a fabulous woman.”

Well, at the risk of being held in contempt of TV court, we have to object. We just can’t see it!

We can, however, see the following television stars picking up the gavel to play Sheindlin in a biopic. We’d like to submit exhibits A through J into evidence…