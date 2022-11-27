Her Honors! 10 Actors Who Could Play Judge Judy in a Biopic

If she had her druthers, Judge Judy and Judy Justice star Judy Sheindlin would choose Reese Witherspoon to portray her in a biopic. “We’re friends, and she gets me” Sheindlin told E! News recently. “And I think she’s a great actress, and I think she could — if they did, which I would not like — I think that she could carry that off. She’s a fabulous woman.”

Well, at the risk of being held in contempt of TV court, we have to object. We just can’t see it!

We can, however, see the following television stars picking up the gavel to play Sheindlin in a biopic. We’d like to submit exhibits A through J into evidence…

 

Katey Sagal
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Katey Sagal

This actress has had an illustrious TV career in comedy and drama, both of which come into play in Sheindlin’s courtrooms. And Sagal and could easily play a TV judge who’s, ahem, married… with children.

Judith Light
Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

Judith Light

We’ve been basking in the light of Light for years now, especially with her roles in Transparent, American Crime Story, The Politician, and The Menu. We have no trouble at all imagining this Judith playing that Judith.

Diane Lane
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Diane Lane

This movie star is a New Yorker, like Sheindlin, and her role as the U.S. president in last year’s Y: The Last Man showed how naturally she can lay down the law on screen.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

We could only dream what Sheindlin would think of the characters of Seinfeld, but she’d have to approve of Louis-Dreyfus as a biopic star, especially given the actress’ record-matching Emmy haul.

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon

She’d have to ditch her trademark red hair for the role, but we’ve never seen Sarandon commit to a role halfway. Plus, she won’t have much trouble fitting a biopic into her Monarch schedule…

Beth Grant
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Beth Grant

This Mindy Project alum is due for a starring role — as well as some damn recognition already — and a Judy Sheindlin biopic could be just the ticket. We couldn’t totally see her calling for order in the court.

Megan Mullally
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Megan Mullally

Forget about the squeaky tone Mullally used as Karen on Will & Grace: Her actual voice is much closer to Sheindlin’s, and we have no doubt at all she could nail the TV judge’s Brooklyn accent and attitude.

Mariska Hargitay
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mariska Hargitay

This Law & Order: SVU star is now years older than Sheindlin was when she started presiding over Judge Judy. And Hargitay would bring her considerable acting chops to the role — the same chops that earned eight consecutive Emmy nominations.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Rich Fury/Getty Images for SXSW

Jamie Lee Curtis

The Halloween actress doesn’t bear much of a resemblance to Judge Judy, we’ll admit. But just look at those viral photos of Curtis wagging her finger at a dining companion in 2010 and tell us you don’t see Sheindlin’s stern TV persona.

Luann de Lesseps
Chance Yeh/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Luann de Lesseps

Stop your snickering. The Real Housewives of New York City star is a performer, OK? And aside from her height, de Lesseps looks like Sheindlin. We just don’t know if the good judge ever has occasion to be “feelin’ Jovani.”

