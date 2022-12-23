Sneak Peek at John Aniston’s Final Episode of ‘Days of Our Lives’

The late John Aniston will be honored by Days of Our Lives when his final appearance as Victor Kiriakis debuts on Monday, December 26 on Peacock. The actor (Jennifer Aniston‘s father) died on November 11 at the age of 89.

The date of his final appearance was confirmed shortly after on November 14. Now, Peacock has shared photos from Aniston’s final Days of Our Lives episode ahead of it airing.

In the December 26 installment, the Horton family gathers in Salem for the holidays and partake in their beloved traditions, including the family and viewer favorite decorating of the Christmas tree with named ornaments. Sarah will mourn the loss of Mackenzie, the kids of the family will honor Abigail in their first Christmas without her, and Will surprises all when he comes home unexpectedly for the holiday.

A promo for the episode confirms there will be a tribute montage to Aniston (“old Saint Vic,” as they call him in the below clip) in the episode. Check out what other soap drama is in store in the video below.

Aniston began on Days of Our Lives in 1970 and has appeared in 2,755 episodes total. When he began, he played Dr. Eric Richards, and then in 1985, he took on the role of Victor Kiriakis, whom he played until his death. He also played Martin Tourneur in the soap Search For Tomorrow from 1978 to 1984. His final episode will mark the conclusion of an over 30-year legacy.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston,” Days executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement following the soap veteran’s death. “It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain.”

“He, along with our Victor Kiriakis, will forever be in our hearts,” Corday continued. “Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”

Check out the photos from Aniston’s final Days appearance below.