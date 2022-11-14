John Aniston Dies: ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star and Jennifer Aniston’s Father Was 89

Martin Holmes
Comments
John Aniston
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

John Aniston, best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives, has died. He was 89.

The news was revealed by the veteran actor’s daughter, Jennifer Aniston, who announced her father’s passing on Instagram on Monday (November 14). “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she captioned a set of photos of the pair of them together. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!”

She continued: “You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time.⁣ Don’t forget to visit.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Earlier this year, John received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award. Though he did not appear at the ceremony, Jennifer accepted the award virtually on his behalf.

“This is truly a special moment for me,” the Friends star said (via People). “It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievements of a great and well-respected actor, who also happens to be my dad.”

“For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world,” she added. “His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

Born on the island of Crete, Greece, on July 24, 1933, John moved to the U.S. with his family when he was two years old. The family settled in Chester, Pennsylvania, and John went on to graduate from Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Theater Arts. After serving in the United States Navy following college, John would begin his acting career in 1962 with a small role in 87th Precinct.

Since 1970, John became a regular on soap operas, first appearing on Days of Our Lives as a character named Eric Richards. He would go on to star in Love of Life as Eddie Aleata, Search for Tomorrow as Martin Tourneur, and eventually returned to Days of Our Lives in 1985 as Victor Kiriakis, a character he played up until 2021.

The tributes have already started to pour in for the beloved actor, some of which you can read below.

Days of our Lives - Peacock

Days of our Lives where to stream

Days of our Lives

Jennifer Aniston

John Aniston

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
A Christmas Story cast
1
A ‘Christmas Story’ Story: Did You Know the Movie Already Has Its Own Cinematic Universe?
1923 - Harrison Ford Helen and Mirren - Jacob Dutton and Cara Dutton
2
Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford Make the West Wild in ‘1923’ Teaser Trailer
Bling Empire - Kim Lee
3
Kim Lee Opens Up on ‘Bling Empire’ Season 3 Drama, Spinoff & More
Luke Grimes in 'Yellowstone'
4
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Brings Duttons Together — in Tragedy
Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson & Bailey Bass in 'Interview With the Vampire'
5
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Finale Ending Explained by Creator Rolin Jones