Tamara Braun, who plays the role of Ava Vitali on Days of Our Lives, is leaving the NBC soap opera after almost two years since returning to the streets of Salem.

The multi-time Daytime Emmy winner confirmed her exit on Instagram ahead of Tuesday’s (December 20) episode. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.

“Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years,” she continued as she shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos. “Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!! Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love.”

Braun originally joined Days of Our Lives in 2008, playing Ava, a character connected to longtime cast member Stephen Nichols‘ character Steve Johnson. She left the soap in August 2008 but went on to receive a Daytime Emmy award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category.

She has popped in and out of the soap since then, even briefly portraying Taylor Walker (taking over from Natalia Livingston) in 2011. In 2015, she reprised her role of Ava for the show’s 50th anniversary, though she exited the series once again in 2016. Her latest run as Ava started in November 2020 and came to an end this week.

In addition to her work on Days of Our Lives, Braun also portrayed the role of Carly Corinthos on General Hospital from 2001–2005 and Reese Williams on All My Children from 2008 to 2009. She returned to General Hospital in 2017 in the new role of Kim Nero, for which she received her third Daytime Emmy award.

Days of Our Lives, Weekdays, Peacock