Is Megan Wachspress the Luckiest ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ever?

Current Jeopardy! champion Megan Wachspress has had luck on her side throughout her stint on the long-running game show and has now qualified for the Tournament of Champions despite finishing last in winnings.

The attorney from Berkeley, California, has shown off her smarts during her five appearances, but there is no denying that luck has played a significant factor in her winning streak. This became clear on Friday, June 17, when contestant Sadie Goldberger appeared to win the game until a controversial call by judges deemed her correct Final Jeopardy! answer illegible, meaning Wachspress was announced the winner.

Wachspress’ good fortune continued on Monday, June 20, as she headed into the Final Jeopardy! against contestant Tory Leviton, who had a slight lead over the reigning champ. Both contestants answered incorrectly, but Wachspress won the episode as Leviton wagered more of his earnings, leaving the lawyer with her head in her hands over the miraculous victory.

With five consecutive wins, Wachspress has now earned her spot in the Tournament of Champions, which is still sinking in for the current champ. She took to Twitter on Monday evening to share her thoughts and feelings, explaining how embarrassed she felt about getting the Final Jeopardy! question wrong despite it covering an era she had studied for her dissertation.

“I am well aware of how unbelievably lucky I am, how brilliant and quick my opponents have been, and how bizarre a run this has been,” Wachspress wrote. “Excited for the possibility of meeting some true super-champs at ToC and a shot at redemption if pirates somehow come up.”

Even more surprising, Wachspress actually finished Monday’s episode in last place in earnings. She took home $401, while the second and third place runners-up received the bigger $2,000 and $1,000 consolation prizes. Wachspress also qualified for the Tournament of Champions with only $52,002, less than half as much as any other five-day champion this year.

“They need to check Megan for hidden horseshoes,” tweeted one viewer after Monday’s episode. “Megan has the craziest luck on this show! Congrats!” added another.

Check out more reaction below.

