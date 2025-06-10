‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Impresses Fans With Dominant Win on ‘Fun Game’

(from left) Jeopardy! contestants John Reiss, Jackie Rogoff, and Matt Massie on Tuesday, June 10
Spoiler Alert
[The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, June 10, episode of Jeopardy!]

A Jeopardy! contestant had a dominant runaway win which fans dubbed a “fun” game. The winner faced the reigning champion Jackie Rogoff, who won after not knowing the movie Black Panther during her first game.

Rogoff, from Santa Cruz, California, had a one-day total of $22,001. On Tuesday, June 10, she faced off against Matt Massie, from South Charlestown, West Virginia, and John Reiss, from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Just like Monday’s game, Rogoff, a writer and library student, found the first Daily Double. She was in second with $400 and wagered the allowed maximum of $1,000. In “Here’s Your Invitation,” the clue read, “Invitations for the ‘laying the first stone of’ this went out in 1825 &, 146 years later, for its opening in Lake Havasu City.” She didn’t know the answer and said, “What’s the Erie Canal?” She lost $1,000, dropping her down to third place with -$600. The correct answer was The London Bridge.

By the end of the round, Reiss, an editor, was in the lead with $5,000. Massie, an attorney, had $3,600. Rogoff was in last with $1,600.

In Double Jeopardy, Rogoff found the first DD on the first clue. In “It’s All About the Books,” which was a great category for her since she loves reading and writing, the clue read, “The Spanish edition of this book was published under the title ‘A sangre fría.'” She responded correctly with “What is In Cold Blood?” She tied for second place with $3,600 after wagering $2,000.

On clue four, Massie found the last DD of the game. He had the lead with $7,200 and made it a true Daily Double. In “___ of ___,” the clue read, “He landed in England November 5, 1688.” He correctly answered “Who is William of Orange?” and doubled to $14,400.

Massie had a runaway lead by the end of the round with $24,000. The reigning champion had $7,200. Reiss was in third with $6,600.

The clue for Final Jeopardy was “U.S. Cities.”A character in As You Like It & a soldier in the Seminole Wars are cited as possible origins for the name of this city” was the clue. The correct response was Orlando, Florida.

The only one who got it incorrect was Reiss as he answered Jackson. Wagering $6,599, he ended with $1. Rogoff wagered $6,001, giving her a total of $13,201. Massie wagered $6,000, ending with $30,000.

“Very impressive for our new Jeopardy! champion,” host Ken Jennings said. Massie will be back on Wednesday against two new opponents for his second game.

“Matt had a very good DJ round. Fun game to watch today,” a Reddit user said.

“Wow. Matt killed it,” said another.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, check local listings

