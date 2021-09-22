Hallmark Christmas 2021 Movies: Your Guide to Sequels, Cast Reunions & More
We’re only about a month away from the beginning of Crown Media Family Networks’ celebration of the holiday season, so it’s the perfect time for details on the first movies coming to Hallmark Channel (for “Countdown to Christmas”) and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (for “Miracles of Christmas”), beginning on Friday, October 22 on both.
The highlights so far include cast reunions from Fuller House (Candace Cameron Bure and John Brotherton), The Wonder Years (Danica McKellar and Jason Hervey), and Back to the Future (Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd in a new time travel story).
Plus, you don’t want to miss new movies in existing franchises. Kimberley Sustad, Brandon Routh and Gregory Harrison return from The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) for The Nine Kittens of Christmas. The Mitchell family (Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams) of The Christmas House (2020) is back in The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title). Debbie Macomber’s Mrs. Miracle is back in A Mrs. Miracle Christmas. (Previous films include 2009’s Mrs. Miracle and 2010’s Call Me Mrs. Miracle.)
The returning stars from previous Christmas movies across the networks also include Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey, and Alison Sweeney. Real-life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams will play sisters on screen and star in two different interconnected movies. Actors appearing who are new to the Hallmark family include Ashleigh Murray, Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace, Lyndsy Fonseca, Katee Sackhoff, Terry O’Quinn, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.
Check out the Hallmark Christmas schedule so far below, with more still to be announced. (“Countdown to Christmas” movies air on the Hallmark Channel at 8/7c. “Miracles of Christmas” films air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10/9c.)
“Countdown to Christmas”
You, Me & The Christmas Trees (Friday, October 22)
Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey
Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.
Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Saturday, October 23)
Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee
Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.
The Santa Stakeout (Sunday, October 24)
Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano
Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.
Christmas in Harmony (Friday, October 29)
Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace
Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.
Coyote Creek Christmas (Saturday, October 30)
Stars: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey
A “Christmas Around the World” party helps two people find love at home.
Christmas Sail (Sunday, October 31)
Stars: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O’Quinn
When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.
Open by Christmas (Friday, November 5)
Stars: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott
When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.
Next Stop, Christmas (Saturday, November 6)
Stars: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd
Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train’s enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what – and who – is truly important to her.
A Christmas Treasure (Sunday, November 7)
Stars: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier
After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.
Christmas at Castle Hart (TBA)
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend
Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she’s hired to host his castle’s epic Christmas party.
The Christmas Contest (working title) (TBA)
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven
Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.
The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls (working title) (TBA)
Stars: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, with Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder
The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.
The Nine Kittens of Christmas (TBA)
Stars: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison
Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.
Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday & Sister Swap: Christmas in the City (TBA)
Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley and Kevin Nealon
In these interconnected movies, Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn’t be closer despite living hours apart. Jennifer is in Salt Lake City, running a successful restaurant she started with her late husband and raising her teenaged son Simon. Meg stayed in their hometown of Hazelwood, helping their parents run the local bakery. This Christmas is the family’s first since the passing of Uncle Dave who owned the town’s beloved theater, The Madison, where many memories were made over the years. When Jennifer and Simon return home for the holiday, they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison, despite that it’s for sale and in need of repairs. Meanwhile, Meg is helping Jennifer’s restaurant staff in Salt Lake prepare for a Christmas competition among local restaurants with the winner earning money for the charity of its choice. With the sisters switching cities leading up to the holiday, they find a new sense of purpose and discover what they both truly need in life and in love.
“Miracle of Christmas”
Christmas in My Heart (Saturday, October 23)
Stars: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph
Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.
The Christmas Promise (Saturday, October 30)
Stars: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt
Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.
Debbie Macomber’s A Mrs. Miracle Christmas (Saturday, November 6)
Stars: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea
When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.
The Christmas Bond (working title) (TBA)
Stars: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez
As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.