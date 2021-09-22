Hallmark Christmas 2021 Movies: Your Guide to Sequels, Cast Reunions & More

You, Me & The Christmas Trees (Friday, October 22)

Stars: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Boyfriends of Christmas Past (Saturday, October 23)

Stars: Catherine Haena Kim, Raymond Ablack, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

The Santa Stakeout (Sunday, October 24)

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood’s holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

Christmas in Harmony (Friday, October 29)

Stars: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus — directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.