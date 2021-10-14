Is Casey Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ in Episode 200? (VIDEO)

Milestone episodes sometimes bring back former cast members, but could Chicago Fire‘s 200th be saying goodbye to an original cast member? It certainly looks possible, with Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey faced with a major decision about his future.

After visiting the Darden brothers in Oregon — their father was his best friend who died in the series premiere — Casey wanted to become their guardian and bring them home to Chicago. However, the social worker recommended against that, and so upon returning home, he had some news.

“The boys aren’t doing so well. They’re alone in the world, no one to help lift them up,” Casey told Herrmann (David Eigenberg). “We’ve always said any firefighter’s child is every firefighter’s child. Herrmann, I think I have to move to Oregon, take care of those boys.”

“I gotta be honest, it breaks my heart to hear you say that because I know it means you’re leaving 51,” Herrmann said. “But it’s what Andy would’ve wanted.”

But is Casey really leaving? The promo seems to want to make us to think so. Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears to be sending him off with “For over 10 years, you made this firehouse a very special place. Everyone you met along the way got to call you a friend.”

Flashbacks show Casey with P.D.‘s Voight (Jason Beghe) and Antonio (Jon Seda) and Med‘s Will (Nick Gehlfuss). Severide (Taylor Kinney) speculates that they’re about to face their “last firefight together.” Casey and Brett (Kara Killmer) need to figure out what this means for their relationship, especially since she’s launching her paramedicine program. Plus, we’ll meet Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe’s (Kristen Gutoskie) baby! Watch the promo below.

Plus, scroll down for photos from the episode and the cake celebration for the milestone.

