Is Casey Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’ in Episode 200? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
11 Comments
Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Milestone episodes sometimes bring back former cast members, but could Chicago Fire‘s 200th be saying goodbye to an original cast member? It certainly looks possible, with Jesse Spencer’s Matt Casey faced with a major decision about his future.

After visiting the Darden brothers in Oregon — their father was his best friend who died in the series premiere — Casey wanted to become their guardian and bring them home to Chicago. However, the social worker recommended against that, and so upon returning home, he had some news.

“The boys aren’t doing so well. They’re alone in the world, no one to help lift them up,” Casey told Herrmann (David Eigenberg). “We’ve always said any firefighter’s child is every firefighter’s child. Herrmann, I think I have to move to Oregon, take care of those boys.”

'Chicago Fire' Original Stars Tease How the Show's Legacy Is Felt in Episode 200See Also

'Chicago Fire' Original Stars Tease How the Show's Legacy Is Felt in Episode 200

'If you've been a longtime viewer of the show, you will notice some details that'll touch you,' Christian Stolte says.

“I gotta be honest, it breaks my heart to hear you say that because I know it means you’re leaving 51,” Herrmann said. “But it’s what Andy would’ve wanted.”

But is Casey really leaving? The promo seems to want to make us to think so. Boden (Eamonn Walker) appears to be sending him off with “For over 10 years, you made this firehouse a very special place. Everyone you met along the way got to call you a friend.”

Flashbacks show Casey with P.D.‘s Voight (Jason Beghe) and Antonio (Jon Seda) and Med‘s Will (Nick Gehlfuss). Severide (Taylor Kinney) speculates that they’re about to face their “last firefight together.” Casey and Brett (Kara Killmer) need to figure out what this means for their relationship, especially since she’s launching her paramedicine program. Plus, we’ll meet Cruz (Joe Minoso) and Chloe’s (Kristen Gutoskie) baby! Watch the promo below.

Plus, scroll down for photos from the episode and the cake celebration for the milestone.

Chicago Fire, Wednesdays, 9/8c, NBC

A call in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

A look at a call in the 200th episode

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer)

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney)

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

It’s good to see Boden (Eamonn Walker) on a call with 51 again.

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende)

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Darren Ritter (Daniel Kyri) and Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg)

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire

Is this the last time Severide and Casey (Jesse Spencer) will fight a fire together?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Herrmann

Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

51 is gathered to welcome the newest member of its family!

Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

51’s at the hospital for a happy reason!

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire
Lori Allen/NBC

Severide

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Jesse Spencer as Matthew Casey in Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

What does the future hold for Brett and Casey?

Anthony Ferraris, David Eigneberg, Taylor Kinney, Jesse SPencer, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Randy Flagler of Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Anthony Ferraris, David Eigneberg, Taylor Kinney, Jesse SPencer, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, and Randy Flagler celebrating 200 episodes

Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer of Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Taylor Kinney and Jesse Spencer celebrating 200 episodes

Eamonn Walker, Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney of Chicago Fire
Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Eamonn Walker, Jesse Spencer, and Taylor Kinney cutting the 200th episode cake

Chicago Fire - NBC

Chicago Fire where to stream

Chicago Fire

Eamonn Walker

Jesse Spencer

Kara Killmer

Taylor Kinney