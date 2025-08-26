Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series finally has a name — I Love LA — and premiere date, and it’s revealing the first look at the new series through photos.

The series is created by and starring Sennott, known for Bottoms, Saturday Night, and Shiva Baby. She also directs some episodes. The series description is quite simple: “An ambitious friend group navigates life and love in Los Angeles.” The cast is a fun roundup of stars, including Josh Hutcherson, as well as a star-studded list of guest stars that includes Leighton Meester, Elijah Wood, Moses Ingram, and more.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come in I Love LA, plus where and when to watch it and first-look photos.

When does Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA premiere?

I Love LA premieres Sunday, November 2, at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.

Is Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA on HBO or HBO Max?

It’s an HBO original series. Episodes will be streaming on HBO Max at the time of their HBO releases.

Who is in Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA cast?

Sennott stars as Maia, with Jordan Firstman as Charlie, Josh Hutcherson as Dylan, Odessa A’zion as Tallulah, and True Whitaker as Alani. Guest stars include Leighton Meester, Moses Ingram, Lauren Holt, Elijah Wood, Quenlin Blackwell, Josh Brener, Tim Baltz, Froy Gutierrez, and Colin Woodell.

Is there an I Love LA trailer?

Not yet, but stay tuned as more sneak peeks at the series are debuted.

How many episodes are in Rachel Sennott’s I Love LA Season 1?

It’s an eight-episode season. Episodes will release weekly, with the Season 1 finale set for Sunday, December 21.

Sennott executive produces alongside Emma Barrie, Aida Rodgers, Max Silvestri, and Lorene Scafaria. Directors include Sennott, Lorene Scafaria, Bill Benz, and Kevin Bray.

Scroll through the gallery below for your first look at I Love LA.