The Hottest Teen Romances: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty,’ ‘Dawson’s Creek’ & More

TV Insider Staff
'The Summer I Turned Pretty,' 'Dawson's Creek,' 'Dirty Dancing,' and more of the hottest teen romances on TV
Fred Norris / ©Columbia TriStar Television/courtesy Everett Collection
The Summer I Turned Pretty, Dawson's Creek, Dirty Dancing
TV Insider February 2024

TV Insider

February 2024 Issue

Hey there, lovers! Join us in our 10-day countdown of the 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances — from both television and film, comedy and drama — culminating on Valentine’s Day. Plus, sound off on your pick for the hottest TV couple of all time in our poll! And be sure to check out TV Insider’s February 2024 issue, currently on newsstands, or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

In this roundup of titles, we explore the hottest teen romances in television ranging from classics such as Dawson’s Creek and The O.C., to newer fare such as Prime Video‘s megahit The Summer I Turned Pretty. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more as our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown continues.

Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video)

This sun-kissed teen drama based on Jenny Han’s bestselling book trilogy takes us back to the warm, beachy nights of that first summer love. Sweet Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) is torn in her feelings for the Fisher brothers, whom she spends the season with every year at the shore. Will she go for her longtime crush, the serious, older Conrad (Christopher Briney), or her lively BFF Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno)? You can already watch two seasons of the poignant love triangle, and a third is on its way.

Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody in The O.C. - 'The Disconnect'
The WB / Everett Collection

The O.C. (Hulu & Max)

In the tradition of Friends’ Ross and Rachel, The O.C.’s mismatched pairing of geek and goddess (Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson) was the teen soap’s gooey center. It was clear early in this 2003–07 series that comic book–lovin’ Seth’s crush on aloof (but interested) Summer would lead to love, and thanks to their comic timing and the iconic instances of the characters’ compatibility (the Spider-Man-inspired upside-down kiss!), we got more than just another odd couple. We got one we would happily double-date with.

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes in Dawson's Creek
Columbia TriStar Television / Everett Collection

Dawson's Creek (Hulu)

Teen couples (Dawson and Joey! Pacey and Joey! Dawson and Jen!) drive this coming-of-age drama.

Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone in Clueless
Paramount/Everett Collection

Clueless (Paramount+)

Loosely based on Jane Austen’s Emma, this ’90s favorite navigates the ups and downs of high school crushes with wit and style. Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd charm as the often bickering yet perfect Cher and Josh. Their slow-burn romance adds a dash of sweetness to this quirky rom-com, and their banter is as clever as Cher’s stylish wardrobe. In fact, so many were inspired by the character’s iconic white mini dress that Calvin Klein re-created it in 2010 for the “As if!” price of $915.

Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles 10 Things I Hate About You
Everett Collection

10 Things I Hate About You (Disney+)

Patrick and Kat (Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles) turn the Renaissance romance of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew into a teenage dream in this 1999 romp. From paintball duels to heartfelt poems, every scene zings with their angsty wit and undeniable chemistry. As Stiles told Entertainment Weekly, “The writers had a healthy dose of cynicism with their humor that you don’t always find with teen romantic comedies.” And we loved it!

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2

Twilight (Peacock)

The ultimate vampire romance, this five-film franchise kicks off with Twilight, and it oozes passion as new-kid-in-town Bella (Kristen Stewart) and sexy undead Edward (Robert Pattinson) take “eternal love” to the next level. With her adorable awkwardness and his brooding charm, it’s a match made in teen-angst heaven. Their attraction even spilled over to real life as Stewart and Pattinson briefly dated.

Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey
Artisan Entertainment/Everett Collection

Dirty Dancing (Hulu & Paramount+)

We had the time of our lives with Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey’s romantic drama that sizzles like the hot summer nights at Kellerman’s Catskills resort, the setting of this 1987 cult classic. They’re mismatched from the start: It’s 1963, and Baby is the college-bound teen daughter of a doctor and Johnny’s a leather-wearing dance instructor from the wrong side of the tracks. But nobody puts Baby in a corner, as Johnny proclaims. He reluctantly teaches her to dance so she can fill in for his ailing partner, and she can’t resist his steamy moves, or his kind heart. Their confidence and attraction grow as Baby and Johnny share a forbidden summer affair, until they realize their devotion transcends social class, growing into a love story that’s as timeless as the hit-heavy soundtrack. —Alexis Rotnicki

Mandy Moore and Shane West in A Walk To Remember
Warner Brothers / Everett Collection.

A Walk to Remember (Netflix & Freevee)

Mandy Moore’s terminal teen finds love with Shane West’s rich kid.

