The Hottest Sporty Romances: ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Jerry Maguire’ & More

Kevin Costner and Susan Surandon in 'Bull Durham'
Check out this all-star lineup! Our 100 Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown continues with the sporty romances we’ve loved to see onscreen over the years. The Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon classic Bull Durham is always crowdpleaser, and how often do we still say “you had me at hello” because of Jerry Maguire? Check out our favorite sports romances in the gallery below, and stay tuned for the rest of our Hottest Onscreen Romances countdown.

Kevin Costner and Susan Sarandon in Bull Durham
Orion/Everett Collection

Bull Durham (Max)

I believe in long, slow, deep, soft, wet kisses that last three days.” So says veteran catcher “Crash” Davis (Kevin Costner) of the Durham Bulls minor league baseball club. Tossing that curve at local groupie Annie Savoy (Susan Sarandon) starts up one of the hottest love triangles in all of movies. Partially based on director Ron Shelton’s time in the minors, the 1988 rom-com begins with Annie’s heart set on up-and-coming pitcher “Nuke” LaLoosh (Tim Robbins, who became Sarandon’s partner after this film). But Crash is the one playing the long game.

Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire in Rocky
Everett Collection

Rocky (Max)

Small-time Philadelphia boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) gets a one-in-a-million shot at the world heavyweight title; he also gets a chance at love when he strikes up a relationship with shy Adrian Pennino (Talia Shire). The first in the long-running franchise, the Oscar-winning 1976 original chronicles Rocky’s training for his fight with the legendary Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), but at its core, it’s a love story between two self-doubting individuals who become each other’s biggest cheerleaders. We’ll definitely root for that!

Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps in Love and Basketball
Everett Collection

Love & Basketball (Tubi)

Competitive and naturally skilled, best friends Quincy McCall (Omar Epps) and Monica Wright (Sanaa Lathan) aspire to be professional basketball players. In this 2000 film, they navigate their separate paths to stardom, from their Los Angeles childhood to their time in the NBA and WNBA. Audiences follow the ups and downs of their journey, including problems with their families, the pressure of playing in the big leagues and devastating injuries. In the end, both athletes learn what it truly means to have someone in your court—and what type of winning matters most of all.

Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger in Jerry McGuire
Everett Collection

Jerry Maguire (AMC+)

How does sports agent Jerry Maguire (Tom Cruise) find his way in the world after being fired? He breaks up with his fianceé and starts his own agency. While trying to convince the Arizona Cardinals to give a contract extension to his only client, wide receiver Rod Tidwell (Cuba Gooding Jr.), Jerry marries Dorothy Boyd (Renée Zellweger), who is similarly afloat. Balancing their lives, along with Dorothy’s son, Ray (Jonathan Lipnicki), isn’t easy—but that’s the fun of this 1996 rom-com.

Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper in 'Silver Linings Playbook'
Weinstein Company / Everett Collection

Silver Linings Playbook (Netflix)

Jennifer Lawrence’s brash young widow helps Bradley Cooper’s bipolar character get his life on track.

