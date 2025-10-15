‘His & Hers’ Sets Premiere Date & Releases Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal Photos From Twisty Series

Meredith Jacobs
Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna — 'His & Hers'


His & Hers

Another book adaptation and series to have you guessing is coming to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced a premiere date and released the first photos for His & Hers, starring Tessa Thompson (also an executive producer) and Jon Bernthal and based on Alice Feeney’s novel. The new psychological thriller will be available to stream early on in 2026, and the photos offer a look at Thompson and Bernthal’s characters.

Read on for everything we know about His & Hers so far, from the cast to the release date, and more.

When is the His & Hers premiere date?

The full six-episode season will drop on Netflix on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

What is His & Hers about?

Netflix’s official synopsis reads as follows, teasing both Thompson and Bernthal’s characters: “Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, Anna lives in haunting reclusivity, fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But when she overhears about a murder in Dahlonega — the sleepy town where she grew up — Anna is snapped back to life, pouncing on the case and searching for answers. Detective Jack Harper is strangely suspicious of her involvement, chasing her into the crosshairs of his own investigation. There are two sides to every story: His & Hers, which means someone is always lying.”

Who stars in His & Hers?

His & Hers stars Tessa Thompson, Jon Bernthal, Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu.

Serving as co-showrunner, director, executive producer, and writer William Oldroyd. Dee Johnson is co-showrunner, executive producer, and writer. Bill Dubuque is writer and executive producer. Also executive producing the series are Thompson, Kristen Campo for Campout Productions. Jessica Chastain and Kelly Carmichael for Freckle Films, and Kishori Rajan for Viva Maude. The series is produced by Fifth Season.

Is there a His & Hers trailer?

No, but there are photos, which you can check out below.

Will there be a His & Hers Season 2?

This is billed as a “limited series,” but others have been as such in the past and also returned for a second season.

His & Hers, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 8, 2026, Netflix

Tessa Thompson as Anna — 'His & Hers'
Courtesy of Netflix

Tessa Thompson as Anna

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper — 'His & Hers'
Courtesy of Netflix

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper

Tessa Thompson as Anna — 'His & Hers'
Courtesy of Netflix

A glimpse at Anna’s past as a news anchor or her stepping back into those shoes in the present?

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Sunita Mani as Priya — 'His & Hers'
Courtesy of Netflix

What does Priya (Sunita Mani) think of what Jack has to say?

Jon Bernthal as Detective Jack Harper and Tessa Thompson as Anna — 'His & Hers'
Courtesy of Netflix

Jack vs. Anna?

His & Hers




