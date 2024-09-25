‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23: Meet the Contestants (PHOTOS)

It’s almost time for another service at Hell’s Kitchen. Fox’s long-lived cooking competition series returns for its 23rd season this week, and it looks like the heat is going to be on again in Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen.

The theme of this season is “Head Chefs Only,” and for the first time in the show’s history, it will take place at the Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT.

The logline for the new season reads, “These eighteen talented head chefs that come from all ages, backgrounds, culinary specialties, and restaurant types are used to calling the shots. With such proven leaders in the kitchen, Chef Ramsay is setting the bar higher than ever before.”

In the premiere, titled “Hell Heads East” as a nod to its new locale, the chefs will present Chef Ramsay with their signature dishes before the first dinner service.

Michelle Tribble, who won Hell’s Kitchen Season 17, will be on hand to help guide the Red Team to victory. Meanwhile, the Blue Team will be overseen by sous chef James Avery.

Hell’s Kitchen, Season 23 premiere, September 26, 8/7c, Fox