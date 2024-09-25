‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 23: Meet the Contestants (PHOTOS)

HELL’S KITCHEN: Gordon Ramsay with the US Coast Guard Academy in the Season 23 Premiere of HELL’S KITCHEN: HEAD CHEFS ONLY Airing Thursday Sept. 26 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR/ Jeff Neira / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Neira/Fox

Hell's Kitchen

It’s almost time for another service at Hell’s Kitchen. Fox’s long-lived cooking competition series returns for its 23rd season this week, and it looks like the heat is going to be on again in Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen.

The theme of this season is “Head Chefs Only,” and for the first time in the show’s history, it will take place at the Foxwoods Resort Casino Mashantucket, CT.

The logline for the new season reads, “These eighteen talented head chefs that come from all ages, backgrounds, culinary specialties, and restaurant types are used to calling the shots. With such proven leaders in the kitchen, Chef Ramsay is setting the bar higher than ever before.”

In the premiere, titled “Hell Heads East” as a nod to its new locale, the chefs will present Chef Ramsay with their signature dishes before the first dinner service.

Michelle Tribble, who won Hell’s Kitchen Season 17, will be on hand to help guide the Red Team to victory. Meanwhile, the Blue Team will be overseen by sous chef James Avery.

Hell’s Kitchen, Season 23 premiere, September 26, 8/7c, Fox

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Amanda. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Amanda

Hometown: Orlando, FL
Currently Resides: Pompano Beach, FL

Amanda is an executive chef is described as a “go-getter.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Amber. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Amber

Hometown: San Diego, CA
Currently Resides: Palm Springs, CA

Amber is a head chef but is regarded as “the least experienced of the team.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Ann Marie. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Ann Marie

Hometown: Highlands Ranch, CO
Currently Resides: Denver, CO

She is an executive chef who describes herself as being “very loud” and “certainly the craziest person on the team.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Anthony. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Anthony

Currently Resides: Sacramento, CA

Anthony is in executive chef and is also quite young.

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Brittany. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Brittany

Currently Resides: Dallas, TX

When describing this executive chef, Tribble said simply, “What a personality.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Brandon. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Brandon

Hometown: Lafayette, IN
Currently Resides: Arvada, CO

Brandon is an executive chef and restaurant co-owner who is described as having some great plating skills.

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Corbin. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Corbin

Currently Resides: Appleton, WI

Corbin, an executive chef and restaurant owner, is expected “to get in that kitchen and take charge,” based on his credentials.

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Egypt. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Egypt

Hometown: Chicago, IL
Currently Resides: Riviera Beach, FL

Egypt is an executive banquet chef who Avery hopes can help command the team.

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Hannah. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Hannah

Hometown: DeKalb, IL
Currently Resides: Boynton Beach, FL

Hannah is a country club executive chef who describes herself as a “funky personality” and “a fart in a skillet.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Joseph. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Joseph

Hometown: Staten Island, NY
Currently Resides: East Rutherford, NJ

Joe is an executive chef who Avery describes as someone who “looks like he wants to win this thing.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Kyle. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Kyle

Hometown: Dennis Township, NJ
Currently Resides: Philadelphia, PA

Kyle is an executive chef whose wild sartorial choices might make him “underestimated,” according to Avery, but “he means business.” 

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Lulu. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Lulu

Hometown: Puebla, MX
Currently Resides: Jacksonville, FL

This former soccer player is now an executive chef who is described as “used to competitions.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Magali. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Magali

Hometown: Huntington Beach, CA
Currently Resides: Hartford City, NJ

Magali is an executive chef but is also the youngest contestant of the season and said she wants to “think outside the box.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Meghan. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Meghan

Hometown: Honolulu, HI
Currently Resides: Ewa Beach, HI

This executive chef is described as having a “poker face.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Michael. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Michael

Hometown: Hudson, OH
Currently Resides: Lakewood, OH

Michael is an executive chef but is said to have “a lack of experience.” 

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Shant. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Shant

Currently Resides: Glendale, CA

Shant is a corporate executive chef who admitted, “I have no idea what’s going on right now.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Uri. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Uri

Hometown: Buenos Aires, AR
Currently Resides: Long Branch, NJ

Uri, also an executive chef, is described as having “a lot of energy.”

HELL’S KITCHEN: Contestant Whit. CR: Jeff Niera / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.
Jeff Niera/Fox

Whit

Hometown: Reidsville, NC
Currently Resides: The Bronx, NY

Tribble regards this head chef as a natural team leader, and she describes herself as “confident.”

