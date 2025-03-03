Neilesh Vinjamuri might not have a lot of time on his hands, as he is gearing up to appear on Jeopardy! Masters, but opened up about which TV shows he wants to be on next. The game show contestant appeared on The Lauren Leever Power Hour Podcast on February 24.

After winning three games during the 2025 Tournament of Champions, Vinjamuri took home $250,000. In the finals he competed against Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch, who both won one game each and went home with $75,000. During the podcast, Vinjamuri joked that he would get a new iPad with his winnings after he told host Ken Jennings that he studied trivia on his current one, which is 12 years old.

He brought his sister, Sanjana, with him, who joked that he ripped up her teddy bears as a kid but also taught her all of the U.S. Presidents in order, as well as the State Capitals. They have a six-year age gap between them, which Sanjana said “made Neilesh jealous.” She is the complete opposite of him and loves pop culture and movies.

Despite Vinjamuri still having a Jeopardy! tournament coming up, the podcast hosts asked him what he would want to do after his time on the game show. He revealed that he likes playing video games and could be a Twitch streamer, but he also teased reality shows that he would love to be on.

“I would say right now, I’ve come to master the art of chopping vegetables, so I’m going to give Gordon Ramsay a little call,” Vinjamuri revealed. Ramsey currently hosts Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, Next Level Chef, and Kitchen Nightmares, so Vimjamuri has some options.

“The people on the shows have to know recipes. Do you think your knowledge of cooking is that good? Does it require a lot of memorization?” the host asked.

“It’s kind of like muscle memory,” the game show contestant said. “So, yes, I think it does.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

He also expressed interest in being on Survivor, which he has become a big fan of over the past few years, thanks to his sister.

A question from a fan asked if he would be interested in going on The Chase, to which he replied, “We’ll see.” He didn’t seem like he didn’t want to be the chaser if he went on it.

To the end podcast, Vinjamuri said that he has a “very tall task ahead of him” for Jeopardy! Masters. “If you look at a lot of them, they are professional quizzers. I haven’t gotten there yet. I have a day job.”

Vinjamuri will have long days ahead of him as he revealed that there are typically five games filmed in one day. “If you win, you film, end the show, change your shirt, and go right back out after lunch,” he said. However, the contestant didn’t drink any coffee during his time on ToC due to his nervous jitters.

He also revealed that contestants can ask for a chair if they would like, but he was too nervous to sit. Vinjamuri felt like the rocking back and forth helped calm his nerves.

“The interest of moving on to the next round is greater than the tiredness I was feeling,” he said.

On Jeopardy! Masters, Vinjamuri will compete against James Holzhauer, Victoria Groce, Yogesh Raut, the Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament Winner, and a producer’s wildcard pick. The winner will receive $500,000 and the Trebek Trophy. A premiere date has yet to be announced.