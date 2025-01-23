A New Day for ‘Night Agent,’ ‘Harlem’s Final Season, C.B. Strikes Again, ‘Murder’ Finale

Christopher Saunders / Netflix

The Night Agent

Season Premiere

There’s no rest for the heroic in Season 2 of the fast-paced action thriller that was a surprise hit for Netflix in 2023. The affable Gabriel Basso is back as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, graduated from rookie to full-time Night Action agent, once again chasing and being chased by gun-wielding villains while suspecting sabotage within his top-secret agency. Cyber queen and love interest Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) is along for the wild ride, and their paths cross with the Iranian asset Noor (Arienne Mandi), an aide within Iran’s mission to the U.N. who’s leaking intel in hopes of getting her family to safety. Amanda Warren (East New York) joins the cast as Peter’s tough new case manager.

Prime Video

Harlem

Season Premiere

Uptown’s answer to Sex and the City returns for its third and final season with more romantic and professional misadventures for Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson). Among the season’s fresh faces: Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe as pro baseball star Seth, who wins one of the ladies’ hearts.

Rob Youngson / HBO

C.B. Strike

Series Premiere 9/8c

The sixth adaptation of Robert Galbraith’s (aka J.K. Rowling) sprawling mystery novels plunges the moody private eye C.B. Strike (Tom Burke) and his partner Robin Ellicott (Holliday Grainger) into a murky world of anonymous online trolls while investigating the murder of the co-creator of a trendy TV cartoon, The Ink Black Heart. It’s the mysteries of the heart that intrigue fans of Strike and Ellicott, who wonder how far they’ll take their working relationship to the next and more personal level.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Finale

In the comedy whodunit’s two-part Season 2 finale (which first streamed on Hulu in 2022), podcasting sleuths Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) lay a trap to expose Bunny’s killer at an eventful reveal party. Secrets are revealed within Rose Cooper’s mysterious paintings, and a Broadway opening night sets the stage for Season 3’s mystery. Starts at 9:30/8:30c.

Warrick Page / Max

The Pitt

9/8c

Series star and executive producer Noah Wyle pens an affecting episode of the riveting hospital drama, which reaches its painful and poignant apex as grieving siblings (Mackenzie Astin and Rebecca Tilney) watch their ailing father slip away, having agreed not to take more intrusive life-saving measures. Dr. Robby (Wyle), triggered by this tragedy to relive the death of his mentor, suggests a mantra to get them all through this emotional ordeal. Elsewhere in a very busy ER, arrogant intern Santos (Isa Briones) oversteps in making a medical decision, and the docs prepare for the awakening of the agitated psych patient they call the Kraken.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

Law & Order (8/7c, NBC): A music mogul’s death has the prosecutors wondering how the victim’s celebrity will affect the jury’s verdict. Followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (9/8c), where a teen goes missing from a group home and the squad learns whether they’re dealing with a runaway or a kidnapping.

(8/7c, NBC): A music mogul’s death has the prosecutors wondering how the victim’s celebrity will affect the jury’s verdict. Followed by (9/8c), where a teen goes missing from a group home and the squad learns whether they’re dealing with a runaway or a kidnapping. Police 24/7 (8/7c, The CW): The docuseries that rides along with police and sheriff departments across the country returns for a second season, followed by the Season 2 premiere of Crime Nation (9/8c).

(8/7c, The CW): The docuseries that rides along with police and sheriff departments across the country returns for a second season, followed by the Season 2 premiere of (9/8c). Animal Control (9/8c, Fox): A fundraiser for the kennels spirals out of control when Frank (Joel McHale) and Victoria (Grace Palmer) spar for the affections of wealthy lifestyle guru Fiona (Lucy Punch). Josh Segarra (Abbott Elementary, The Big Door Prize) begins a recurring role as Parker, a sweet-souled squatter who puts a crimp in Shred (Michael Rowland) and Patel’s (Ravi Patel) house-flipping plans.

(9/8c, Fox): A fundraiser for the kennels spirals out of control when Frank (Joel McHale) and Victoria (Grace Palmer) spar for the affections of wealthy lifestyle guru Fiona (Lucy Punch). Josh Segarra (Abbott Elementary, The Big Door Prize) begins a recurring role as Parker, a sweet-souled squatter who puts a crimp in Shred (Michael Rowland) and Patel’s (Ravi Patel) house-flipping plans. Found (10/9c, NBC ): The M&A team goes to work when a college student vanishes after being outed as gay during a fraternity prank.

(10/9c, ): The M&A team goes to work when a college student vanishes after being outed as gay during a fraternity prank. NCIS (streaming on Netflix): The streaming giant gains access to the first five seasons of the phenomenally successful JAG spinoff, which would launch many spinoffs of its own.