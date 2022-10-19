© 2022 by 20th Television/Fox

On Sunday, October 30, Fox’s animated sitcoms are giving out lots of tricks and treats! Here’s what to expect.

The Simpsons

“Treehouse of Horror XXXIII” parodies the sci-fi mind-bender Westworld and the 2014 film The Babadook, and gets the full anime treatment with a Death Note spoof. (8/7c)

The Great North

Halloween fan Honeybee (voiced by Dulcé Sloan) shares her most terrifying traditions with her new family. (8:30/7:30c)

Bob’s Burgers

We know elementary schooler Louise Belcher (voiced by Kristen Schaal) adores chaos. A field trip to a sinister apple orchard might deliver for her. (9/8c)

Family Guy

That’s no ghost! Lazy Peter Griffin (voiced by co-creator Seth MacFarlane) makes a hologram of himself to avoid chores. (9:30/8:30c)