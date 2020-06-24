Sneak Peek at Rachel Hendrix & Daniel Stine in 'Midway to Love' (VIDEO)

Rachel Hendrix and Daniel Stine star in Midway to Love, airing on Friday, June 26 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Dr. Rachel August (Hendrix) is the host of her own televised therapy show in New York City. When the network announces that her show is changing to a tabloid shock-fest Rachel retreats home to try and figure out her next move.

While there, Rachel reconnects with her old high school boyfriend, Mitchell (Stine), who is back in town working as a fourth-grade teacher. Mitchell shows her around town, reliving old times and enjoying each other’s company.

Rachel fears that she will break Mitchell’s heart again if she doesn’t withdraw but it may be too late.

Will Rachel return to her life in New York to show that doesn’t fall within her standards, or will she realize that having someone to share a life with is more important than fame and the excitement of the city?

Midway to Love, Premiere, Friday, June 26 at 9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries