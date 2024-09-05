Tyler Hynes & Hunter King Play to Win the Game of Love in ‘Holiday Touchdown’ First Look (PHOTOS)

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Get ready to catch feelings and footballs this fall. Hallmark Channel has revealed the first photos of the highly-anticipated Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which will premiere November 30 at 8/7c. The movie will headline Thanksgiving weekend of the 15th anniversary of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, who play Derrick and Alana, get decked out in their Chiefs gear and share a heartfelt moment in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The first look photos also give a glimpse at the star-studded cameo appearances, including Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole, Richard Riehle, and Donna Kelce (aka Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce‘s mom).

The holiday movie follows Alana Higman, who comes from a long line of Kansas City Chiefs superfans. She thinks her family is the frontrunner in winning the team’s Fan of the Year contest. Derrick, the director of fan engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. The more Alana and Derrick spend time together, the more it becomes clear that there’s a spark between them.

Scroll down to see all the photos from the upcoming Hallmark holiday film.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, Movie Premiere, November 30, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Love is in the stands

Hynes and King’s characters, Derrick and Alana, take a moment together in the empty stands at Arrowhead Stadium. Could Derrick be Alana’s perfect catch?

Donna Kelce, Christine Ebersole, and Richard Riehle in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Mama Kelce's here!

The Kelce matriarch makes a cameo appearance in the highly-anticipated Hallmark holiday movie. She cheers on the team, including son Travis, alongside the cast.

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Cutest Chiefs couple, incoming

Step aside, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! Alana and Derrick get all decked out in their Chiefs gear, and they’re looking mighty cute.

Mecole Hardman in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

The Jet has arrived

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman makes an appearance alongside Catrick Mahomes. Yes, you read that right.

Christine Ebersole, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, Hunter King, Tyler Hynes in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Go, Chiefs, go!

Gather around, it’s officially football season. The cast supports the four-time Super Bowl champs with a watch party. Could Holiday Touchdown be the magic touch to get them a fifth ring?

Tyler Hynes in 'Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story'
Hallmark

Watch out, Patrick Mahomes!

Hynes has the ball! The actor looks like he’s about to throw a pass in this scene from Holiday Touchdown. Maybe he got tips from the Chiefs quarterback!

