Get ready to catch feelings and footballs this fall. Hallmark Channel has revealed the first photos of the highly-anticipated Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, which will premiere November 30 at 8/7c. The movie will headline Thanksgiving weekend of the 15th anniversary of Hallmark’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King, who play Derrick and Alana, get decked out in their Chiefs gear and share a heartfelt moment in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The first look photos also give a glimpse at the star-studded cameo appearances, including Diedrich Bader, Christine Ebersole, Richard Riehle, and Donna Kelce (aka Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce‘s mom).

The holiday movie follows Alana Higman, who comes from a long line of Kansas City Chiefs superfans. She thinks her family is the frontrunner in winning the team’s Fan of the Year contest. Derrick, the director of fan engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. The more Alana and Derrick spend time together, the more it becomes clear that there’s a spark between them.



