Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Touchdown’ Stars Test Their Festive Trivia Knowledge (VIDEO)

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story has become the festive film of the 2024 holiday season, but how well do the Hallmark stars know holiday trivia? TV Insider sat down with Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, and Ed Begley Jr. to quiz them on their knowledge.

Bader hilariously left the room when Begley Jr. admitted that he hadn’t seen A Christmas Story before. What Ralphie wanted for Christmas in the holiday classic stumped most of the cast, but Hynes got pretty close, so we gave him the point.

They all had great guesses for the highest-grossing Christmas movie ever, but Hynes won that round with Home Alone. The cast then had a fun moment when we asked which of the movie’s stars was born on Christmas Eve. Spoiler alert: It’s Bader!

Just don’t ask them which show originated the word “Chrismukkah.” The O.C.‘s Seth Cohen would not be pleased with their lack of Chrismukkah knowledge. They also struggled with naming the Grinch’s dog. Poor Max! But with so many holiday movies out there (Hallmark had 41 alone), it’s a lot to remember!

However, Bader and Begley Jr. didn’t hesitate to call out Clarence as the guardian angel in It’s a Wonderful Life. It’s a classic for a reason!

King managed to get ahead of Hynes in the correct answers tally when she could name just one of Taylor Swift‘s Christmas songs. Price easily won her round with Bader and Begley Jr.

Watch the full video above to see the Holiday Touchdown stars go ahead-to-head in a fun game of trivia that will get you in the festive spirit.

What did you think of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story? Do you think there should be a sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.