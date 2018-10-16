'Grimm' Spinoff Series in the Works at NBC

NBC is breathing new life into another recently finished TV series — Grimm is reportedly getting the spinoff treatment.

The untitled supernatural series will have a female lead and be written by Melissa Glenn, whose credits include Marvel’s Iron Fist, according to Deadline. The show will feature new characters while also incorporating some fan favorites from the original series.

And expect there to be new adventures, mysteries, and expanded story lines from the series' original mythology.

The original show's co-creators/showrunners David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf are part of the spinoff and are slated to serve as consulting producers.

Grimm aired for six seasons from 2011 - 2017 and followed Portland Homicide detective Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), who discovers he's actually a Grimm, a guardian who exists to keep the balance between humans and supernatural evil beings.

Giuntoli is currently part of the cast of ABC's latest tearjerker, A Million Little Things.

No details get on when the series would potentially air.