‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 Premiere: Does Meredith Regret Her Decision? (PHOTOS)

Isaac Rouse
GREYÕS ANATOMY - ÒWeÕve Only Just BegunÓ
(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

 More

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is swiftly approaching with several big changes, including Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey transitioning from series regular to recurring, alongside the return of Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

And in the premiere episode, entitled “Only Just Begun,” we can see Meredith returning to Seattle to meet with a few notable people, including Debbie Allen‘s Catherine Fox and Caterina Scorsone‘s Amelia Shepherd.

However, according to the official synopsis of the episode, she may already be regretting her decision to leave Grey Sloan after heading out to Boston last season. “Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale,” ABC states. But there’s plenty of drama to go around.  “The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed,” the network concludes.

Check out some of the encounters in the Season 20 premiere photos below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 20 Premiere, Thursday, March 14, 9/8c, ABC

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin

(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)
(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen as Meredith Grey and Catherine Fox

(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

James Pickens Jr as Dr. Richard Webber

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Jake Borelli and Anthony Hill as Jake Schmitt and Dr. Winstin Ndugu

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwam

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd

(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

Nick Terho as Lucas Adams

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Scott Speedman and Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)
(Disney/Anne Marie Fox)

Midori Francis, Harry Shum Jr., Nick Terho, Adelaide Kane, and Alexis Floyd

GREY’S ANATOMY – “We’ve Only Just Begun” Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale. The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed. THURSDAY, MARCH 14 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Anne Marie Fox) KEVIN MCKIDD, CATERINA SCORSONE, JAKE BORELLI
(ABC/Anne Marie Fox)

Kevin McKidd, Caterina Scorsone, and Jake Borelli

