‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 20 Premiere: Does Meredith Regret Her Decision? (PHOTOS)

Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 is swiftly approaching with several big changes, including Ellen Pompeo‘s Meredith Grey transitioning from series regular to recurring, alongside the return of Jessica Capshaw as Dr. Arizona Robbins.

And in the premiere episode, entitled “Only Just Begun,” we can see Meredith returning to Seattle to meet with a few notable people, including Debbie Allen‘s Catherine Fox and Caterina Scorsone‘s Amelia Shepherd.

However, according to the official synopsis of the episode, she may already be regretting her decision to leave Grey Sloan after heading out to Boston last season. “Meredith rethinks her plans after going rogue in last season’s finale,” ABC states. But there’s plenty of drama to go around. “The interns are on thin ice following a patient’s death, but Simone and Lucas are immediately tested in an emergency. Richard confides in Bailey, and Teddy’s fate is revealed,” the network concludes.

Check out some of the encounters in the Season 20 premiere photos below.