8 Burning Questions for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ in 2022

Caterina Scorsone, ER Fightmaster, Kevin McKidd, Ellen Pompeo in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy left fans with quite the cliffhanger to end 2020, but it’s not just one doctor’s fate that fans are going to be wondering about until February.

The midseason finale saw several doctors leave the hospital to pick up a heart for one of their own’s sons, while a couple other key surgeries were going on in the ORs. Take, for example, the secret surgery for Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) that had to be delayed due to a complication (which led to another operation). Or Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) getting a bit too confident with a patient on the table.

Then there were the relationships. Just as Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) planned to try to get Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) back, she moved forward with her and Dr. Kai Bartley’s (E.R. Fightmaster) attraction, and his best friend, Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington), has realized some feelings of her own.

So what’s coming up next with those and other storylines when Grey’s returns? Check out our burning questions below for 2022.

Grey's Anatomy, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 9/8c, ABC

Kevin McKidd as Owen in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Will Owen survive?

Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd), Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver), and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) went to pick up the heart for Dr. Megan Hunt’s (Abigail Spencer) son, Farouk. After the driver had a stroke, the car ended up on its side, about to tip over a ridge, and climbing out was difficult, to say the least. Teddy was the first to go, with the heart, then Owen forced Hayes to go next. He said he’d follow, but the car went over with him still inside. In what state will the Station 19 firefighters find him in the winter premiere crossover?

Abigail Spencer as Megan, Richard Flood as Hayes in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/John Fleenor

Will Farouk get that heart in time?

Teddy was last seen with the heart as time was ticking down for it to still be viable to transplant. Then the promo shows what looks like Hayes running through the halls with the heart (with Teddy presumably with Owen in the ER?). Will the heart get to Farouk in time? And even if it does, will that surgery go off without a hitch?

Abigail Spencer as Megan in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Bonnie Osborne

How worried should we be about Megan?

As Megan told Hayes early in the winter finale, “if Farouk dies, I go with him. I’m not sticking around. I’m not interested in surviving another chapter of earth-shattering pain. I’ve survived enough in this life. I’m not willing to survive this.” He then tried to clue Owen and Teddy in, but with everything else going on, will Megan get the help she needs? Because even if Farouk survives, this does need to be addressed.

Peter Gallagher as David in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Will David live?

When David ran a fever, they realized that rather than moving forward with the next step in their attempt to cure Parkinson’s, he needed Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) to perform an exploratory laparotomy (and they’d hope for another window to move forward with their original plan). But as the winter finale ended, David was hypertensive and Meredith was cutting him open. Will he even make it to that next window (assuming they get one from the FDA)?

Jake Borelli, Kelly McCreary, Chandra Wilson in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

What will the fallout of Schmitt's mistake be?

The Webber method — residents operate on their own — went horribly wrong when Schmitt moved forward rather than wait for an attending when he was supposed to. The patient died, and as Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) — after making Schmitt call time of death as he was the surgeon — told Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.), “this is on you.” What consequences will Schmitt face for his actions? Is this the end of the Webber method?

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

How much longer will Meredith and Amelia spend in Minnesota?

Will Grey’s continue to split time between Seattle and Minnesota as Meredith and Amelia work to cure Parkinson’s? Both now have love interests in the city that is not their home (Meredith and Scott Speedman’s Dr. Nick Marsh, Amelia and Kai), giving them even more of a reason to spend time there. However, they also both have kids in Seattle, but it’s hard to imagine them relocating. Something’s gotta give — and soon. This isn’t something that can wait until the end of the season to figure out.

Caterina Scorsone as Amelia, E.R. Fightmaster as Kai in Grey's Anatomy
ABC

Will Amelia and Kai become the next hottest couple of the show?

Given that kiss in the winter finale, all signs point to yes! We thoroughly enjoyed the build-up to that moment, but there is the fact that Amelia lives in Seattle and Kai lives in Minnesota — and we don’t see that changing any time soon. But hopefully they’ll visit more because we do need to see them interact with her family. (Meredith knows Kai, and Amelia was going to tell Kelly McCreary’s Dr. Maggie Pierce about her “crush” in the winter finale but the “vibe” wasn’t right during the conversation.)

Camilla Luddington as Jo, Chris Carmack as Link in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Is Grey's really going to go there with Jo and Link?

After finding out that Link had a crush on her in the past, Jo’s gotten to thinking … just as he’s planning to try to get his family with Amelia back. The winter finale saw both Jo and Link hurt — her when he practiced his speech for his ex on her, and him when he saw Amelia and Kai kissing. After Amelia turned down his proposal, Link showed up at Jo’s, so chances are he’ll lean on her again this time … which could lead to a bad decision being made. Or might Grey’s take one of the very few pairs of friends who haven’t gone there and go there?

