‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Skylar Astin Charms Jo (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Skylar Astin as Todd, Camilla Luddington as Jo in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Steven Baffo

Just as Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) seems to be trying to move on from her best friend and roommate, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) — friends with benefits isn’t going to work, and she admitted she “maybe” wants him to move out — there may be someone new coming into her life.

Skylar Astin‘s first Grey’s Anatomy episode airs on March 24, and ABC teases that in “Put the Squeeze on Me,” Jo is “charmed” by his character, Todd Eames, the brother of a patient. The photos for the episode offer a look at the two interacting.

'Grey's Anatomy': Three Stories for Three Sisters (RECAP)See Also

'Grey's Anatomy': Three Stories for Three Sisters (RECAP)

Meredith, Amelia, and Maggie reckon with family and the future in three vignettes.

Also in this next episode, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) ponders his surgical abilities — the Webber Method is under scrutiny — and Dr. Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) makes sure Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) talk out their differences. Plus, a pet python causes an uproar. Watch the promo to see that and the dilemma Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will be facing after Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offers her a permanent position at the Mayo Clinic. What does Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) think?

Check out the photos below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC

Chandra Wilson as Bailey, Jason George as Ben in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Steven Baffo

At home with Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Ben (Jason George)

Peter Gallagher as Hamilton in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher)

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo)

Camilla Luddington as Jo, Chris Carmack as Link in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Link (Chris Carmack)

Anthony Hill as Winston in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Winston (Anthony Hill)

Camilla Luddington as Jo, Skylar Astin as Todd in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Steven Baffo

Jo with Todd (Skylar Astin) and his sister

Camilla Luddington as Jo, Skylar Astin as Todd in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Steven Baffo

Jo and Todd

Ellen Pompeo as Meredith in Grey's Anatomy
ABC/Liliane Lathan

Meredith and her kids

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy where to stream

Grey's Anatomy

Camilla Luddington

Ellen Pompeo

Peter Gallagher

Skylar Astin