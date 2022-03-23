‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Skylar Astin Charms Jo (PHOTOS)

Just as Dr. Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) seems to be trying to move on from her best friend and roommate, Dr. Atticus “Link” Lincoln (Chris Carmack) — friends with benefits isn’t going to work, and she admitted she “maybe” wants him to move out — there may be someone new coming into her life.

Skylar Astin‘s first Grey’s Anatomy episode airs on March 24, and ABC teases that in “Put the Squeeze on Me,” Jo is “charmed” by his character, Todd Eames, the brother of a patient. The photos for the episode offer a look at the two interacting.

Also in this next episode, Dr. Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) ponders his surgical abilities — the Webber Method is under scrutiny — and Dr. Megan Hunt (Abigail Spencer) makes sure Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) talk out their differences. Plus, a pet python causes an uproar. Watch the promo to see that and the dilemma Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) will be facing after Dr. David Hamilton (Peter Gallagher) offers her a permanent position at the Mayo Clinic. What does Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) think?

Check out the photos below.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC