Break out the Champagne! Detective Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) are finally tying the knot — but their vows may need to be put on hold. According to Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan, CPD Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) “has the Intelligence unit and Sergeant Voight [Jason Beghe] in a bind,” thanks to Reid’s corrupt behavior. “He’s a formidable opponent…with plenty of cops who back him up,” she adds.

How far will Voight go to take him down? “The team’s job and the future of Intelligence are on the line,” Sigan teases, “leaving Voight to battle his darker instincts.”

Below, Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger share more about the episode and their “Burzek” (as fan call the couple) nuptials.

When the episode opens, how do things stand between Reid and Intelligence?

Patrick John Fluegler: It’s less “Where do things stand?” and more “Who’s left standing?” Reid is taking us apart piece by piece.

Marina Squerciati: Reid is in every corner and crevice of the city, so we have to be careful that he doesn’t [discover] we are on his trail. We’re in uncharted territory. For the first time ever, we see Voight at a loss. It’s scary!

If Reid closes down the unit, what happens next?

Fluegler: Some of us will lose our badges and the rest, as I understand it, will be bumped significantly down to jobs normally reserved for PO’s fresh from the academy.

Squerciati: Burgess doesn’t have a badge anymore, but I assume she’ll get involved in the fray.

Can Assistant States Attorney Nina Chapman (Sara Bues) help Voight out professionally and emotionally, and could they have a romantic future together?

Squerciati: There seems to be chemistry, but Nina’s driving it.

Fluegler: Chapman seems to be the only person that can truly get through and communicate to Voight. She’s both a motivator and a conscience for the man.

Despite all the carnage, there’s a wedding happening. Can you share some tidbits?

Fluegler: It was in a cute little church and my real Pops K.C. Fluegler was there! And it should come as no surprise Marina looked shockingly beautiful.

Squerciati: Fans got involved with the dress, and it was a lot of pressure! Kim wouldn’t do strapless, but I wanted the dress to be sexy. Intelligence is an amazing job, but we are always buttoned up. I wanted Kim to let her hair down a little and have some bling!

Is their daughter Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) your flower girl? And who walks Kim down the aisle?

Squerciati: She is! I walk myself down the aisle, as I did in real life.

Chicago P.D., Season 12 Finale, Wednesday, May 21, 10/9c, NBC

