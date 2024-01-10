If football isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry: You have a much more adorable option (granted, earlier in the day) for Super Bowl Sunday, February 11.

The third annual Great American Rescue Bowl will air on Great American Family that day at 12PM ET. It features a “tail-biter” of a game with The Adorables and The Cuddlers facing off, plus a halftime show that will melt hearts. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the trading cards featuring those very cute kittens and puppies.

The two-hour program was created in partnership with North Shore Animal League America and is a fun and interactive way to raise the awareness of the huge number of wonderful animals in local shelters across the country and has been highly successful at increasing the adoption rate several fold during Super Bowl weekend. Animal advocate, bestselling author, and Animal League America Board member, Beth Stern returns to host with TV personality and producer Brian Balthazar and Pix11 morning news anchor Dan Mannarino.

“Adoption gives beautiful and deserving animals a second chance at life. To see love and gratitude reflected from an adopted pet who has had a heartbreaking start or experience creates one of the most wonderful bonds that life has to offer,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media, in a statement. “Our company is proud to partner with North Shore Animal League America, pioneers of the no-kill movement and architect of the happy ending for more than a million deserving shelter pets for 80 years.”

Added Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America, “We are deeply grateful for the heartfelt support of the entire Great American Media family. This fun-filled program shines a light on the importance of rescue and adoption. It also highlights the positive impact of welcoming a rescue pet into your life.”

Scroll down to see the kittens and puppies on the trading cards.

Great American Rescue Bowl, Premiere, Sunday, February 11, Great American Family