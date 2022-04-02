Grammys 2022: Red Carpet Arrivals (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Anthony Mackie, Billie Eilish, Rachel Zegler at Grammys 2022
Francis Specker/CBS; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (2)

It’s music’s biggest (and for some, most important) night.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with Trevor Noah returning as host, and the industry’s top recording artists, writers, and producers are present for a night filled with tributes, what are sure to be headline-making performances from Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, BTS, and others, and more. Silk Sonic is opening the show.

And like other awards shows, there is, of course, the red carpet. Scroll down to see the best looks.

Lady Gaga at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lady Gaga

Jared Leto at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Bonnie Raitt at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt

H.E.R. at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

H.E.R.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Paris Hilton at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Paris Hilton

Cynthia Erivo at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom Jr. at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Leslie Odom Jr.

Dua Lipa at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Lil Nas X at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Megan Thee Stallion

Lenny Kravitz at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lenny Kravitz

FINNEAS at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

FINNEAS

Anthony Mackie at the Grammys 2022
Francis Specker/CBS

Anthony Mackie

Rachel Zegler at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Rachel Zegler

Cory Henry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Cory Henry

Saweetie at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Saweetie

Blues Traveler at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Blues Traveler

Leon Bridges at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Leon Bridges

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Noah Galvin and Ben Platt

Halsey at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Halsey

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher

Tiffany Haddish at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tiffany Haddish

Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

Laverne Cox at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Laverne Cox

J Balvin at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

J Balvin

Doja Cat at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Doja Cat

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Billie Eilish at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billie Eilish

BTS at the Grammys 2022
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile at the Grammys 2022
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Catherine Shepherd and Brandi Carlile

Grammy Awards